10 most biased members of K-pop boy groups

Known as the golden maknae, Jungkook's talent, charm, and adorable personality have captured the hearts of fans worldwide

Jungkook (BTS): 

With his deep voice, unique visuals, and charismatic stage presence, Taehyung, also known as V, is adored for his enigmatic persona

Taehyung (BTS): 

Jimin's captivating dance skills, angelic vocals, and endearing personality make him the ultimate bias wrecker and beloved member of BTS

Jimin (BTS): 

Baekhyun's powerful vocals, charming personality, and dynamic stage presence have earned him a dedicated fanbase and status as EXO's bias wrecker

Baekhyun (EXO): 

As EXO's main dancer and visual, Kai's electrifying dance moves and charismatic aura captivate fans, making him a top bias in the group

Kai (EXO): 

Known for his worldwide handsomeness and dad jokes, Jin's humor, vocals, and caring nature make him a beloved bias among ARMYs

Jin (BTS): 

As the charismatic leader of BTS, RM's rap skills, intellect, and humble personality have garnered him a strong and loyal fan following

RM (BTS): 

With his infectious energy, rap skills, and variety show antics, Jackson steals hearts as GOT7's lovable and charismatic bias wrecker

Jackson (GOT7): 

J-Hope's captivating dance performances, bright personality, and rap skills make him a sunshine bias in BTS, spreading joy to fans worldwide

J-Hope (BTS): 

Suga's introspective lyrics, laid-back demeanor, and undeniable talent as a rapper and producer have earned him a dedicated fanbase and bias status

Suga (BTS): 

