10 most biased members of K-pop boy groups
Known as the golden maknae, Jungkook's talent, charm, and adorable personality have captured the hearts of fans worldwide
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS):
With his deep voice, unique visuals, and charismatic stage presence, Taehyung, also known as V, is adored for his enigmatic persona
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Taehyung (BTS):
Jimin's captivating dance skills, angelic vocals, and endearing personality make him the ultimate bias wrecker and beloved member of BTS
Jimin (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Baekhyun's powerful vocals, charming personality, and dynamic stage presence have earned him a dedicated fanbase and status as EXO's bias wrecker
Baekhyun (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
As EXO's main dancer and visual, Kai's electrifying dance moves and charismatic aura captivate fans, making him a top bias in the group
Kai (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
Known for his worldwide handsomeness and dad jokes, Jin's humor, vocals, and caring nature make him a beloved bias among ARMYs
Jin (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
As the charismatic leader of BTS, RM's rap skills, intellect, and humble personality have garnered him a strong and loyal fan following
RM (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
With his infectious energy, rap skills, and variety show antics, Jackson steals hearts as GOT7's lovable and charismatic bias wrecker
Jackson (GOT7):
Image: JYP Entertainment
J-Hope's captivating dance performances, bright personality, and rap skills make him a sunshine bias in BTS, spreading joy to fans worldwide
J-Hope (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Suga's introspective lyrics, laid-back demeanor, and undeniable talent as a rapper and producer have earned him a dedicated fanbase and bias status
Suga (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC