april 12, 2024

10 most biased members of K-pop girl groups 

Image: YG Entertainment

Jennie (BLACKPINK): 

With her chic style, rap skills, and powerful stage presence, Jennie captivates fans as BLACKPINK's charismatic and fashionable bias

IU's sweet vocals, emotional ballads, and genuine personality make her a beloved bias among fans, known for her talent and heartwarming music

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU: 

Lisa's exceptional dance skills, unique visuals, and charming personality make her a standout bias in BLACKPINK, adored by fans worldwide

Image: YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK): 

Rosé's soulful vocals, elegant charm, and down-to-earth personality have earned her a dedicated fanbase and bias status within BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

Rosé (BLACKPINK): 

Jisoo's stunning visuals, warm personality, and versatile talents as a singer and actress make her a beloved bias among BLACKPINK members

Image: YG Entertainment

Jisoo (BLACKPINK): 

Taeyeon's powerful vocals, emotional performances, and leadership qualities make her a respected and adored bias in Girls' Generation

Image: SM Entertainment

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation): 

With her powerful vocals, stage presence, and charming personality, Solar shines as MAMAMOO's confident and talented bias

Solar (MAMAMOO): 

Image: RBW

Hwasa's bold charisma, unique voice, and confident demeanor make her a standout bias in MAMAMOO, admired for her talent and individuality

Image: RBW

Hwasa (MAMAMOO): 

Sana's cute charm, bright personality, and captivating dance moves make her a popular bias among TWICE members, beloved for her adorable antics

Sana (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Seulgi's powerful vocals, exceptional dance skills, and warm personality make her a beloved bias in Red Velvet, known for her talent and versatility

Seulgi (Red Velvet): 

Image: SM Entertainment

