10 most biased members of K-pop girl groups
Pujya Doss
Image: YG Entertainment
Jennie (BLACKPINK):
With her chic style, rap skills, and powerful stage presence, Jennie captivates fans as BLACKPINK's charismatic and fashionable bias
IU's sweet vocals, emotional ballads, and genuine personality make her a beloved bias among fans, known for her talent and heartwarming music
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU:
Lisa's exceptional dance skills, unique visuals, and charming personality make her a standout bias in BLACKPINK, adored by fans worldwide
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK):
Rosé's soulful vocals, elegant charm, and down-to-earth personality have earned her a dedicated fanbase and bias status within BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Rosé (BLACKPINK):
Jisoo's stunning visuals, warm personality, and versatile talents as a singer and actress make her a beloved bias among BLACKPINK members
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo (BLACKPINK):
Taeyeon's powerful vocals, emotional performances, and leadership qualities make her a respected and adored bias in Girls' Generation
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation):
With her powerful vocals, stage presence, and charming personality, Solar shines as MAMAMOO's confident and talented bias
Solar (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW
Hwasa's bold charisma, unique voice, and confident demeanor make her a standout bias in MAMAMOO, admired for her talent and individuality
Image: RBW
Hwasa (MAMAMOO):
Sana's cute charm, bright personality, and captivating dance moves make her a popular bias among TWICE members, beloved for her adorable antics
Sana (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Seulgi's powerful vocals, exceptional dance skills, and warm personality make her a beloved bias in Red Velvet, known for her talent and versatility
Seulgi (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment