10 Most Charismatic K-Drama Villains

Charismatic and ruthless, Jang Han-seok (played by Ok Taec-yeon) hides his malevolence behind a charming smile, making him a truly formidable villain in Vincenzo
Image credit: tvN
Jang Han-seok (Vincenzo)
Ryu Shi-oh (played by Byeon Woo-seok) combines charm with cruelty. His sophisticated exterior belies a fierce and dangerous nature in the drama
Image credit: JTBC
Ryu Shi-oh (Strong Girl Nam-soon)
Seo Moon-jo (played by Lee Dong-wook) is a sinister dentist whose charm and manipulative skills turn a dormitory into a living nightmare in Strangers From Hell
Seo Moon-jo (Strangers From Hell)
Image credit: OCN
Kim Joo-young (played by Kim Seo-hyung) is a highly manipulative and cold-hearted tutor who goes to extreme lengths to ensure her students’ success
Image credit: JTBC
Kim Joo-young (Sky Castle)
Mo Tae-gu (played by Kim Jae-wook) is a psychopathic CEO with a charismatic presence that masks his violent tendencies in the drama
Mo Tae-gu (Voice)
Image credit: OCN
Cheon So-jin (played by Kim So-yeon) is an ambitious and ruthless soprano whose dramatic flair and cutthroat tactics dominate the drama
Cheon Seo-jin (The Penthouse)
Image credit: SBS
Baek Hee-sung (played by Kim Ji-hoon) stands out as the true antagonist and serial killer in the drama. His portrayal is so masterful that it leaves viewers both captivated and horrified by his character
Baek Hee-sung (Flower of Evil)
Image credit: tvN
Jang Geun-won (played by Ahn Bo-hyun) is a spoiled chaebol heir whose arrogance and sense of entitlement make him a memorable villain in this drama
Jang Geun-won (Itaewon Class)
Image credit: JTBC
Lee Rang (played by Kim Bum) is a half-brother to the protagonist whose mischievous and vengeful nature adds depth and charm to the drama
Lee Rang (Tale of the Nine-Tailed)
Image credit: tvN
Choi Yoo-jin (played by Song Yoon-ah) is a powerful and manipulative figure in "The K2." Her complex personality and strategic mind makes her a compelling and unforgettable villain in the series