10 Most Common Words Used In K-dramas
This term is used by females to address an older male, often a brother or a close male friend. It can also be used romantically to refer to a boyfriend or husband
Oppa
This is used by females to address an older female, such as a sister or a close female friend
Unni
This term is used by males to address an older male, such as a brother or a close male friend
Hyung
This is used by males to address an older female, such as a sister or a close female friend
Noona
This means “I love you” and is often used in romantic contexts
Saranghae
This means “Thank you” and is a casual way to express gratitude
Gomawo
This means “I’m sorry” and is used to apologize
Mianhae
This means “Really?” or “Seriously?” and is often used to express surprise or disbelief
Jinjja
This is an exclamation used to express frustration, exhaustion, or sympathy
Aigoo
This means “Awesome” or “Amazing” and is used to express excitement or admiration
Daebak
