Pujya Doss

june 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 Most Common Words Used In K-dramas

This term is used by females to address an older male, often a brother or a close male friend. It can also be used romantically to refer to a boyfriend or husband

Oppa 

This is used by females to address an older female, such as a sister or a close female friend

Unni

This term is used by males to address an older male, such as a brother or a close male friend

Hyung 

This is used by males to address an older female, such as a sister or a close female friend

Noona

This means “I love you” and is often used in romantic contexts

Saranghae

This means “Thank you” and is a casual way to express gratitude

Gomawo

This means “I’m sorry” and is used to apologize

Mianhae

This means “Really?” or “Seriously?” and is often used to express surprise or disbelief

Jinjja

This is an exclamation used to express frustration, exhaustion, or sympathy

Aigoo

This means “Awesome” or “Amazing” and is used to express excitement or admiration

Daebak

