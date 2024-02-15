Heading 3

10 Most Controversial Movies on OTT
Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, it is one of the most controversial movies ever released. The film is available on Zee5
The Kashmir Files
With Adah Sharma in the lead role, it opened up huge controversy but managed to become a great commercial success. The digital rights are with Zee5
The Kerala Story
This crime drama film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt, and Shahid Kapoor faced backlash from the censor board for its theme. Currently streaming on Netflix
Udta Punjab
Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film faced numerous controversies. You can watch it on Netflix if you wish to witness the historical tale of Rani Padmavati
Padmaavat
Taking a satirical dig at different religious beliefs, this Rajkumar Hirani directorial received much attention from the audience. You can watch it on Netflix
PK
Based on the life of Phoolan Devi as covered in the book India's Bandit Queen: The True Story of Phoolan Devi by Mala Sen, it is available on YouTube
Bandit Queen
Currently streaming on Netflix, Hiader is known for its controversial subject matter. It is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet
Haider
This Nandita Das movie was one of the most controversial movies of that time, with some outstanding acting from Shabana Azmi. Available on YouTube
Fire
The film is the directorial debut of actress Nandita Das. It faced a ban in Gujarat due to the communal sensitive subjects. Firaaq can be watched on Amazo Prime Video and Zee5
Firaaq
Lipstick Under My Burkha
The film was initially denied a release in India after CBFC refused to certify it by mentioning it as ‘lady-oriented.’ Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
