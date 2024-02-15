Heading 3

10 Most Controversial Movies on OTT

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, it is one of the most controversial movies ever released. The film is available on Zee5

The Kashmir Files

With Adah Sharma in the lead role, it opened up huge controversy but managed to become a great commercial success. The digital rights are with Zee5

The Kerala Story

This crime drama film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt, and Shahid Kapoor faced backlash from the censor board for its theme. Currently streaming on Netflix

Udta Punjab

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film faced numerous controversies. You can watch it on Netflix if you wish to witness the historical tale of Rani Padmavati

Padmaavat

Taking a satirical dig at different religious beliefs, this Rajkumar Hirani directorial received much attention from the audience. You can watch it on Netflix

PK

Based on the life of Phoolan Devi as covered in the book India's Bandit Queen: The True Story of Phoolan Devi by Mala Sen, it is available on YouTube

Bandit Queen

Currently streaming on Netflix, Hiader is known for its controversial subject matter. It is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet

Haider

This Nandita Das movie was one of the most controversial movies of that time, with some outstanding acting from Shabana Azmi. Available on YouTube

Fire

The film is the directorial debut of actress Nandita Das. It faced a ban in Gujarat due to the communal sensitive subjects. Firaaq can be watched on Amazo Prime Video and Zee5

Firaaq

Lipstick Under My Burkha

The film was initially denied a release in India after CBFC refused to certify it by mentioning it as ‘lady-oriented.’ Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

