Mohit K Dixit

may 01, 2024

10 most educated actors of Bollywood


After graduating, he pursued two double majors in Arts and Science from Kirori Mal College of the University of Delhi. Moreover, he has also been awarded an honorary doctorate from the Queensland University in Australia

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram

Born in an army family, the actress flew to England and returned only after obtaining a triple honors degree in business, finance, and economics from the Manchester Business School 

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Parineeti Chopra

Having earned a Bachelor’s degree in English literature from DAV College, Chandigarh, he pursued his Master's Degree in Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Punjab University 

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana

She graduated in sociology from St. Xavier's College, followed by a Master’s Degree from the University of Mumbai 

Vidya Balan

Video: Vidya Balan’s Instagram

Soha Ali Khan

Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram

The actress and author studied modern history at Balliol College, Oxford, and has a Master’s Degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science

He grabbed a Bachelor's Degree in marketing followed by a Master’s Degree in business management and HR management in Melbourne

Randeep Hooda

Image: Randeep Hooda’s Instagram

She holds a degree in engineering from the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology before she worked as a fashion model and dived into the glamor world 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

SRK went to Hansraj College, Delhi, to pursue his graduation degree in Economics. He also got admitted to the Jamia Milia Islamia to study Mass Communication but dropped out of it to act in films

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Sara Ali Khan graduated with a degree in history and political science from Columbia University, New York

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

John Abraham

Image: John Abraham’s Instagram

He has a degree in economics from Jai Hind College, University of Mumbai post which he joined the Narsee Monjee College of Management Studies, from where he completed his MBA

