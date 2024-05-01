10 most educated actors of Bollywood

After graduating, he pursued two double majors in Arts and Science from Kirori Mal College of the University of Delhi. Moreover, he has also been awarded an honorary doctorate from the Queensland University in Australia
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Born in an army family, the actress flew to England and returned only after obtaining a triple honors degree in business, finance, and economics from the Manchester Business School
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
Having earned a Bachelor’s degree in English literature from DAV College, Chandigarh, he pursued his Master's Degree in Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Punjab University
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana
She graduated in sociology from St. Xavier's College, followed by a Master’s Degree from the University of Mumbai
Vidya Balan
Video: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
Soha Ali Khan
Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram
The actress and author studied modern history at Balliol College, Oxford, and has a Master’s Degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science
He grabbed a Bachelor's Degree in marketing followed by a Master’s Degree in business management and HR management in Melbourne
Randeep Hooda
Image: Randeep Hooda’s Instagram
She holds a degree in engineering from the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology before she worked as a fashion model and dived into the glamor world
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
SRK went to Hansraj College, Delhi, to pursue his graduation degree in Economics. He also got admitted to the Jamia Milia Islamia to study Mass Communication but dropped out of it to act in films
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Sara Ali Khan graduated with a degree in history and political science from Columbia University, New York
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
John Abraham
Image: John Abraham’s Instagram
He has a degree in economics from Jai Hind College, University of Mumbai post which he joined the Narsee Monjee College of Management Studies, from where he completed his MBA