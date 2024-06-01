Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
june 1, 2024
10 Most Educated Actresses in India
Sai Pallavi completed her MBBS from Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia
Sai Pallavi
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Kriti secured a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Taapsee completed her Bachelor's in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu
Image: Taapsee Instagram
Disha did her Bachelor's in Computer Science Engineering from Amity University, Lucknow
Disha Patani
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Parineeti holds a Triple honours degree in Business, Finance, and Economics from Manchester Business School
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Reportedly, Preity holds a postgraduate degree in criminal psychology
Preity Zinta
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
Vidya Balan
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya did her Master's in Sociology at the University of Bombay
Soha completed her Master's in International Relations from the London Schools of Economics and Political Science
Soha Ali Khan
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
Ameesha Patel pursued Bio-genetic Engineering from Tufts University, USA but then switched to Economics
Ameesha Patel
Image: Ameesha Patel Instagram
Richa completed her PG Diploma in Social Communication Media from St. Stephen College New Delhi
Richa Chadha
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
