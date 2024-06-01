Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Entertainment

june 1, 2024

10 Most Educated Actresses in India

Sai Pallavi completed her MBBS from Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia

Sai Pallavi

Kriti secured a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida

Kriti Sanon

Taapsee completed her Bachelor's in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology New Delhi

Taapsee Pannu

Disha did her Bachelor's in Computer Science Engineering from Amity University, Lucknow

Disha Patani

Parineeti holds a Triple honours degree in Business, Finance, and Economics from Manchester Business School

Parineeti Chopra

Reportedly, Preity holds a postgraduate degree in criminal psychology

Preity Zinta 

Vidya Balan

Vidya did her Master's in Sociology at the University of Bombay

Soha completed her Master's in International Relations from the London Schools of Economics and Political Science

Soha Ali Khan

Ameesha Patel pursued Bio-genetic Engineering from Tufts University, USA but then switched to Economics

Ameesha Patel

Richa completed her PG Diploma in Social Communication Media from St. Stephen College New Delhi

Richa Chadha

