Pujya Doss

MARCH 30, 2024

Entertainment

10 most energetic K-pop tracks ever

Explosive beats and fiery rap verses drive this track, commanding attention and igniting energy with every beat

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MIC Drop by BTS: 

Bold and unapologetic, ITZY's debut anthem bursts with confidence and attitude, urging listeners to embrace their uniqueness

Image: JYP Entertainment

Dalla Dalla by ITZY: 

Combining powerful vocals and hard-hitting beats, Kick It exudes strength and intensity, motivating listeners to push past their limits

Kick It by NCT 127: 

Image: SM Entertainment

With its high-energy sound and electrifying choreography, Hard Carry embodies the determination to conquer any challenge head-on

Hard Carry by GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Infectious melodies and dynamic rhythms define this BTS hit, symbolizing the unbreakable bond between the group and their fans

DNA by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's explosive debut single exudes confidence and power, delivering a punchy blend of fierce rap verses and infectious hooks

Boombayah by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Bursting with energy and passion, Fire ignites a fiery spirit within listeners, urging them to embrace their individuality and shine brightly

Fire by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Commanding and dynamic, FANTASIA captivates with its intense beats and powerful vocals, leaving listeners exhilarated and energized

FANTASIA by MONSTA X: 

Image: Starship Entertainment

ENHYPEN's debut title track pulses with energy and excitement, inviting listeners to join a thrilling journey of self-discovery and empowerment

Fever by ENHYPEN: 

Image: BELIFT LAB

This dynamic track showcases WayV's electrifying charisma and bold sound, inspiring listeners to unleash their inner strength and resilience

Kick Back by WayV: 

Image: SM Entertainment

