10 most energetic K-pop tracks ever
Explosive beats and fiery rap verses drive this track, commanding attention and igniting energy with every beat
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
MIC Drop by BTS:
Bold and unapologetic, ITZY's debut anthem bursts with confidence and attitude, urging listeners to embrace their uniqueness
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
Combining powerful vocals and hard-hitting beats, Kick It exudes strength and intensity, motivating listeners to push past their limits
Kick It by NCT 127:
Image: SM Entertainment
With its high-energy sound and electrifying choreography, Hard Carry embodies the determination to conquer any challenge head-on
Hard Carry by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Infectious melodies and dynamic rhythms define this BTS hit, symbolizing the unbreakable bond between the group and their fans
DNA by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's explosive debut single exudes confidence and power, delivering a punchy blend of fierce rap verses and infectious hooks
Boombayah by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
Bursting with energy and passion, Fire ignites a fiery spirit within listeners, urging them to embrace their individuality and shine brightly
Fire by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Commanding and dynamic, FANTASIA captivates with its intense beats and powerful vocals, leaving listeners exhilarated and energized
FANTASIA by MONSTA X:
Image: Starship Entertainment
ENHYPEN's debut title track pulses with energy and excitement, inviting listeners to join a thrilling journey of self-discovery and empowerment
Fever by ENHYPEN:
Image: BELIFT LAB
This dynamic track showcases WayV's electrifying charisma and bold sound, inspiring listeners to unleash their inner strength and resilience
Kick Back by WayV:
Image: SM Entertainment