10 Most Exciting K-dramas to Watch
Pujya Doss
A kiss reveals a prophetic twist in Hong Ye Sul's relationship with her boss Cha Min Hoo, leading to a charming romance filled with hilarity
Image: Disney+
Kiss Sixth Sense
Rekindled love emerges as Choi Woong and Guk Yeon Soo collaborate on a documentary about their past romance, overcoming hurdles in their journey
Image: SBS
Our Beloved Summer
Sparks fly between weather forecasters Jin Ha Kyung and Lee Si Woo as they find love amidst the challenges of their careers
Forecasting Love and Weather
Image: JTBC
Love blooms between a fencer, Na Hee Do, and a chaebol heir, Baek Yi Jin, during South Korea's IMF crisis, showcasing their enduring devotion
Image: tvN
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
Hilarity ensues when Shin Ha Ri pretends to be her best friend on a blind date with CEO Kang Tae Moo, igniting a passionate yet deceptive connection
A Business Proposal
Image: SBS
Amidst managing celebrity reputations, Oh Han Byul and Gong Tae Sung's love story unfolds, giving a glimpse into the entertainment industry's glamour and drama
Shooting Star
Image: tvN
Noh Go Jin, an IT CEO, falls for his secretary Lee Shin Ah while battling a mysterious past. Their thrilling journey unveils hidden truths and passionate romance
Crazy Love
Image: KBS2
Three siblings search for love and fulfillment in the countryside, navigating relatable life challenges, and uncovering the meaning of happiness
My Liberation Notes
Image: JTBC
Prosecutor Kim Hee Woo, given a second chance at life, seeks revenge against a corrupt politician while finding unexpected love
Again My Life
Image: SBS
Eun Gye Hoon and Noh Da Hyun's intertwined dreams spark a heartwarming, suspenseful romance as they delve into their mysterious connection and past lives
Link: Eat, Love, Kill
Image: tvN