Heading 3

july 04, 2024

Entertainment

10 Most Exciting K-dramas to Watch

Pujya Doss

A kiss reveals a prophetic twist in Hong Ye Sul's relationship with her boss Cha Min Hoo, leading to a charming romance filled with hilarity

Image: Disney+

Kiss Sixth Sense

Rekindled love emerges as Choi Woong and Guk Yeon Soo collaborate on a documentary about their past romance, overcoming hurdles in their journey

Image: SBS

Our Beloved Summer

Sparks fly between weather forecasters Jin Ha Kyung and Lee Si Woo as they find love amidst the challenges of their careers

Forecasting Love and Weather

Image: JTBC

Love blooms between a fencer, Na Hee Do, and a chaebol heir, Baek Yi Jin, during South Korea's IMF crisis, showcasing their enduring devotion

Image: tvN

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Hilarity ensues when Shin Ha Ri pretends to be her best friend on a blind date with CEO Kang Tae Moo, igniting a passionate yet deceptive connection

A Business Proposal

Image: SBS

Amidst managing celebrity reputations, Oh Han Byul and Gong Tae Sung's love story unfolds, giving a glimpse into the entertainment industry's glamour and drama

Shooting Star

Image: tvN

Noh Go Jin, an IT CEO, falls for his secretary Lee Shin Ah while battling a mysterious past. Their thrilling journey unveils hidden truths and passionate romance

Crazy Love

Image: KBS2

Three siblings search for love and fulfillment in the countryside, navigating relatable life challenges, and uncovering the meaning of happiness

My Liberation Notes

Image: JTBC

Prosecutor Kim Hee Woo, given a second chance at life, seeks revenge against a corrupt politician while finding unexpected love

Again My Life

Image: SBS

Eun Gye Hoon and Noh Da Hyun's intertwined dreams spark a heartwarming, suspenseful romance as they delve into their mysterious connection and past lives

Link: Eat, Love, Kill

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here