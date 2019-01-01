Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 23, 2023

Entertainment

10 Most Expensive K-pop Concerts

This is the most expensive K-pop concert of all time, with an average ticket price of 2,200 USD. It was held in Seoul and was attended by over 4,50,000 fans

BTS - Permission to Dance On Stage - Seoul (2022)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The average ticket pricing for this BLACKPINK show was 1,400 USD. This was also held in Seoul and was attended by over 2,00,000

BLACKPINK - THE SHOW (2021)

Image - YG Entertainment

This concert was held in Seoul, South Korea, and was attended by over 1,00,000 fans. The average ticket price for this concert was 1,200 USD

Super Junior - Super Show 9 (2022)

Image - Label SJ

This concert was a part of EXO's fifth world tour and the average price of the ticket was 1,100 USD which was attended by over 2,00,000 fans

EXO - EXplOration (2019)

Image - SM Entertainment.

This concert was a part of TWICE's third world tour with an average price of 1,000 USD for a ticket. The concert was attended by over 1,00,000 fans

TWICE - III World Tour (2022)

Image - JYP Entertainment

This concert was a part of NCT's fourth world tour with an average ticket price of 900 USD. The concert was attended by over 1,00,000 fans

 NCT 127 - Neo City - The Link (2022)

Image - SM Entertainment

This concert was a part of the third world tour of SEVENTEEN featuring their most popular songs with an average ticket price of 800 USD. Over 2,00,000 fans attended the concert in Seoul

Image - Pledis Entertainment

 SEVENTEEN - Ode to You (2019) 

This is part of ENYPHEN's first world tour that was held in Japan and was attended by over 1,00,000 fans. The average ticket price was 700 USD

Image - BELIFT LAB

ENHYPEN - Manifest Destiny (2022)

This concert was a part of IVE's first world tour since their debut in 2021. The average ticket price for this concert was 700 USD

IVE - LOVE DIVE World Tour

Image - Starship Entertainment

This concert was held in Tokyo Dome, Japan, and was attended by over a million fans. The average ticket price for TXT's concert was 600 USD

TXT - ACT: LOVE SHOOTING STAR (2022)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

