10 Most Expensive K-pop Concerts
This is the most expensive K-pop concert of all time, with an average ticket price of 2,200 USD. It was held in Seoul and was attended by over 4,50,000 fans
BTS - Permission to Dance On Stage - Seoul (2022)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The average ticket pricing for this BLACKPINK show was 1,400 USD. This was also held in Seoul and was attended by over 2,00,000
BLACKPINK - THE SHOW (2021)
Image - YG Entertainment
This concert was held in Seoul, South Korea, and was attended by over 1,00,000 fans. The average ticket price for this concert was 1,200 USD
Super Junior - Super Show 9 (2022)
Image - Label SJ
This concert was a part of EXO's fifth world tour and the average price of the ticket was 1,100 USD which was attended by over 2,00,000 fans
EXO - EXplOration (2019)
Image - SM Entertainment.
This concert was a part of TWICE's third world tour with an average price of 1,000 USD for a ticket. The concert was attended by over 1,00,000 fans
TWICE - III World Tour (2022)
Image - JYP Entertainment
This concert was a part of NCT's fourth world tour with an average ticket price of 900 USD. The concert was attended by over 1,00,000 fans
NCT 127 - Neo City - The Link (2022)
Image - SM Entertainment
This concert was a part of the third world tour of SEVENTEEN featuring their most popular songs with an average ticket price of 800 USD. Over 2,00,000 fans attended the concert in Seoul
Image - Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN - Ode to You (2019)
This is part of ENYPHEN's first world tour that was held in Japan and was attended by over 1,00,000 fans. The average ticket price was 700 USD
Image - BELIFT LAB
ENHYPEN - Manifest Destiny (2022)
This concert was a part of IVE's first world tour since their debut in 2021. The average ticket price for this concert was 700 USD
IVE - LOVE DIVE World Tour
Image - Starship Entertainment
This concert was held in Tokyo Dome, Japan, and was attended by over a million fans. The average ticket price for TXT's concert was 600 USD
TXT - ACT: LOVE SHOOTING STAR (2022)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC