10 most extroverted male K-pop idols
Yeonjun is an ENFP, dubbed The Campaigner, characterized as imaginative, warm, and enthusiastic
TXT’s Yeonjun
Image: Yeonjun’s Instagram
Keeho shines on stage with his impressive vocals. He's not only a great singer but also talkative, frequently engaging in live broadcasts, interacting with fans and spreading joy
Ph1Harmony’s Keeho
Image: Ph1Harmony’s Instagram
Felix, along with Changbin, is also an ENFP. This personality type aligns with his cheerful and warm demeanor
Stray Kids’ Felix
Image: Felix Instagram
Like Yeonjun and Hueningkai, RM is an ENFP as well, which aligns with his imaginative and creative abilities in music
BTS’ RM
Image: Rm’s Instagram
SEVENTEEN has another extroverted type, ENFJ. Joshua fittingly falls into this category, as it's known for charisma and charm
Image: Joshua’s Instagram
SEVENTEEN‘s Joshua
Hyunjin is categorized as an ENTP, referred to as The Debater. This type is characterized by its boldness, creativity, and willingness to argue a point, as the name suggests
Stray Kids’ Hyunjin
Image: Hyunjin’s Instagram
V also belongs to the ENFP category, which is fitting given this personality type's inclination to establish connections with others
BTS’ V
Image: V’s Instagram
Jaehyun is identified as an ESFP, labeled The Entertainer. This type thrives on embracing novel activities and experiences!
NCT’s Jaehyun
Image: Jaehyun's Instagram
Jackson Wang, like Yeonjun and V, is also an extrovert, which is fitting as this personality type is often associated with charisma
GOT7’s Jackson Wang
Image: Jackson Wang’s Instagram
BamBam is classified as an ESTJ, nicknamed The Executive. This type excels at uniting people and offering valuable advice
GOT7’s BamBam
Image: Bambam’s Instagram