Hemelin Darlong

august 17, 2023

Entertainment

10 most extroverted male K-pop idols

Yeonjun is an ENFP, dubbed The Campaigner, characterized as imaginative, warm, and enthusiastic

TXT’s Yeonjun 

Image: Yeonjun’s Instagram 

Keeho shines on stage with his impressive vocals. He's not only a great singer but also talkative, frequently engaging in live broadcasts, interacting with fans and spreading joy

Ph1Harmony’s Keeho

Image: Ph1Harmony’s Instagram 

Felix, along with Changbin, is also an ENFP. This personality type aligns with his cheerful and warm demeanor

Stray Kids’ Felix

Image: Felix Instagram

Like Yeonjun and Hueningkai, RM is an ENFP as well, which aligns with his imaginative and creative abilities in music

BTS’ RM

Image: Rm’s Instagram 

SEVENTEEN has another extroverted type, ENFJ. Joshua fittingly falls into this category, as it's known for charisma and charm

Image: Joshua’s Instagram 

SEVENTEEN‘s Joshua

Hyunjin is categorized as an ENTP, referred to as The Debater. This type is characterized by its boldness, creativity, and willingness to argue a point, as the name suggests

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin

Image: Hyunjin’s Instagram 

V also belongs to the ENFP category, which is fitting given this personality type's inclination to establish connections with others

BTS’ V

Image: V’s Instagram 

Jaehyun is identified as an ESFP, labeled The Entertainer. This type thrives on embracing novel activities and experiences!

NCT’s Jaehyun

Image: Jaehyun's Instagram 

Jackson Wang, like Yeonjun and V, is also an extrovert, which is fitting as this personality type is often associated with charisma

GOT7’s Jackson Wang

Image: Jackson Wang’s  Instagram 

BamBam is classified as an ESTJ, nicknamed The Executive. This type excels at uniting people and offering valuable advice

GOT7’s BamBam

Image: Bambam’s Instagram 

