10 most famous BLACKPINK’s Lisa quotes
“We need to believe we’ll become the one that we want to become. For example, if we want to be attractive, first we must believe that we are very attractive. Whether you believe in opportunities or not, if it’s not the right time for you, it will come someday.”
1
Source: Lisa’s Instagram
“There is nothing scary about naturally talented people, hardworking people are the ones to be afraid of”
2
Source: Lisa’s Instagram
“If you trust in yourself and fight for it until the end, your dreams will come true.”
3
Source: Lisa’s Instagram
“To me, beauty is confidence. I think beauty comes from one’s confident inner self and attitude. Make-up and styling are the cherries on top of your beautiful inner-self!”
4
Source: Lisa’s Instagram
“Never give up on your dreams, no matter how painful and difficult your journey is”
5
Source: Lisa’s Instagram
“It doesn’t matter if we grow old and get replaced by a new younger generation as long as there is still someone talking about us because they will still remember how we shone so bright.”
6
Source: Lisa’s Instagram
“I think it’s important to know what you want to do and push forth with it”
7
Source:Lisa’s Instagram
“For those who aspire to become K-pop artists, I’d like to say ‘Have confidence and love yourself”
8
Source: Lisa’s Instagram
“I think there will be good results if you believe in yourself and work hard”
9
Source: Lisa’s Instagram
“You should be afraid of people who work harder than you
10
Source: Lisa’s Instagram