10 most famous K drama actors of all time
Lee Min Ho's iconic roles in series like Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs have solidified his status as the quintessential K drama heartthrob
Lee Min Ho
Kim Soo Hyun's exceptional talent, seen in Dream High and It's Okay to Not Be Okay, has earned him a devoted global fanbase
Kim Soo hyun
Hyun Bin, known for his role in Crash Landing on You, is celebrated for his charming characters and versatile acting
Hyun Bin
Jo In sung's emotive performances in series like That Winter, The Wind Blows have established him as a maestro of melodramatic roles
Jo In Sung
Ji Chang Wook's action packed performances, coupled with his charismatic presence in dramas like Healer and Suspicious Partner, have won over viewers
Ji Chang Wook
Gong Yoo's portrayal of Kim Shin in Goblin has cemented his place as a beloved actor, cherished for his compelling and endearing roles
Gong Yoo
Lee Seung Gi, a master of acting, singing, and variety shows, has captivated audiences with his roles in My Girlfriend is a Gumiho and Vagabond
Lee Seung Gi
So Ji Sub's enduring appeal, showcased in classics like Something Happened in Bali and Master's Sun, has solidified his reputation as a respected actor
So Ji Sub
Song Joong Ki's portrayal of Captain Yoo Shi jin in Descendants of the Sun catapulted him to international stardom, earning him a special place in the hearts of fans
Song Joong ki
Lee Jong Suk's youthful charisma and dynamic acting, evident in series like W and While You Were Sleeping, have made him a prominent figure in the K drama world
Lee Jong suk