january 03, 2024

10 most famous K-drama actresses of all time 

Jun Ji-Hyun

Famous from "Descendants of the Sun," she's pretty, acts well, and people everywhere adore her.

Song Hye-kyo

Popular in "The Heirs," she's likable, acts naturally, and makes characters easy to love.

Park Shin-Hye

A very pretty actress from "Stairway to Heaven," everyone likes her acting and her beautiful face.

Kim Tae-hee

Acts in many types of shows, especially "Shining Inheritance," where she shows great talent and charm.

Han Hyo-joo

Star of "Master's Sun," she's good at making people laugh and cry with her acting.

Gong Hyo-jin

Strong actress in "Secret Garden" and "Empress Ki," she impresses with her powerful acting.

Ha Ji-won

 Became famous with "Coffee Prince," her acting is liked, and many people find her adorable.

Yoon Eun-hye

Acted well in "I Can Hear Your Voice," known for her emotional acting and strong performances.

Lee Bo-young

Starred in "My Love from the Star," admired for her natural acting and her unique charm.

Shin Min-ah

