10 most famous K-drama actresses of all time
Jun Ji-Hyun
Famous from "Descendants of the Sun," she's pretty, acts well, and people everywhere adore her.
Song Hye-kyo
Popular in "The Heirs," she's likable, acts naturally, and makes characters easy to love.
Park Shin-Hye
A very pretty actress from "Stairway to Heaven," everyone likes her acting and her beautiful face.
Kim Tae-hee
Acts in many types of shows, especially "Shining Inheritance," where she shows great talent and charm.
Han Hyo-joo
Star of "Master's Sun," she's good at making people laugh and cry with her acting.
Gong Hyo-jin
Strong actress in "Secret Garden" and "Empress Ki," she impresses with her powerful acting.
Ha Ji-won
Became famous with "Coffee Prince," her acting is liked, and many people find her adorable.
Yoon Eun-hye
Acted well in "I Can Hear Your Voice," known for her emotional acting and strong performances.
Lee Bo-young
Starred in "My Love from the Star," admired for her natural acting and her unique charm.
Shin Min-ah
