10 most followed 4th Gen K-pop idols on IG
Dance dynamo and visual extraordinaire, Yeonjun charms fans with his infectious smile and energetic performances
Image: Yeonjun’s Official Instagram
Yeonjun (TXT)
Towering over the K-pop scene, Wonyoung's grace and talent are captivating. Her posts are a window into a star's life
Image:Wonyoung‘s official Instagram
Wonyoung (IVE)
A visual powerhouse and dancing queen, Sakura brings radiant energy to every post, lighting up her followers' day
Image: Sakura‘s official Instagram
Sakura (LE SSERAFIM)
This charismatic rapper and dancer mesmerizes fans with his unique style and vibrant personality
Image: Felix‘s official Instagram
Felix (Stray Kids)
With his ethereal vocals, Xiaojun serenades followers with both music and heartfelt posts, connecting deeply
Image: Xiaojun‘s official Instagram
Xiaojun (WayV)
A multi-talented artist, Yuqi's posts showcase her versatile talents, from singing to quirky adventures
Image: Yuqi‘s official Instagram
Yuqi ((G)I-DLE)
As WayV's leader, Kun's posts exude leadership and warmth, making fans feel like part of the family
Kun (WayV)
Image:Kun‘s official Instagram
With his striking visuals and dance prowess, Hyunjin shares glimpses of his artistry and playful moments
Image: Hyunjin‘s official Instagram
Hyunjin (Stray Kids)
Hendery's charismatic posts and contagious laughter reveal his passion for performance and endless positivity
Hendery (WayV)
Image: Hendery‘s official Instagram
Chaewon's captivating beauty and vocal prowess shine in her IG posts, a visual and auditory delight
Image: Chaewon‘s official Instagram
Chaewon (LE SSERAFIM)