Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 24, 2023

Entertainment

10 most followed 4th Gen K-pop idols on IG

Dance dynamo and visual extraordinaire, Yeonjun charms fans with his infectious smile and energetic performances

Image: Yeonjun’s Official Instagram

Yeonjun (TXT)

Towering over the K-pop scene, Wonyoung's grace and talent are captivating. Her posts are a window into a star's life 

Image:Wonyoung‘s official Instagram

Wonyoung (IVE)

A visual powerhouse and dancing queen, Sakura brings radiant energy to every post, lighting up her followers' day

Image: Sakura‘s official Instagram

Sakura (LE SSERAFIM)

This charismatic rapper and dancer mesmerizes fans with his unique style and vibrant personality

Image: Felix‘s official Instagram

Felix (Stray Kids)

With his ethereal vocals, Xiaojun serenades followers with both music and heartfelt posts, connecting deeply

Image: Xiaojun‘s official Instagram

Xiaojun (WayV)

A multi-talented artist, Yuqi's posts showcase her versatile talents, from singing to quirky adventures

Image: Yuqi‘s official Instagram

Yuqi ((G)I-DLE)

As WayV's leader, Kun's posts exude leadership and warmth, making fans feel like part of the family

Kun (WayV)

Image:Kun‘s official Instagram

With his striking visuals and dance prowess, Hyunjin shares glimpses of his artistry and playful moments

Image: Hyunjin‘s official Instagram

Hyunjin (Stray Kids)

Hendery's charismatic posts and contagious laughter reveal his passion for performance and endless positivity

Hendery (WayV)

Image: Hendery‘s official Instagram

Chaewon's captivating beauty and vocal prowess shine in her IG posts, a visual and auditory delight

Image: Chaewon‘s official Instagram

Chaewon (LE SSERAFIM)

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here