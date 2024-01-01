10 most followed K-pop artists on Spotify 2024
Pioneers of global K-pop, BTS continues to dominate streaming platforms with their powerful performances and socially relevant lyrics, captivating fans worldwide
BTS
Queens of pop, BLACKPINK's alluring charisma and chart-topping hits make them streaming sensations. Their dynamic presence resonates, earning them a massive following
BLACKPINK
TWICE's infectious melodies and vibrant performances secure their spot as streaming favorites. Their relatable charm and catchy tunes make them a staple in playlists globally
TWICE
Stray Kids' innovative sound and raw authenticity resonate with listeners. Their dynamic music and introspective lyrics captivate, earning them a significant streaming presence
Stray Kids
SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN's self-produced music and dynamic performances make them streaming stars. Their versatility and genuine connection with fans continue to propel their success
As a solo artist, Jungkook's soulful vocals and charismatic presence shine. His solo releases, rich in emotion, consistently dominate streaming platforms
BTS’ Jungkook
TXT's youthful energy and genre-blending music captivate a wide audience. Their unique approach to storytelling and vibrant performances maintain a strong streaming presence
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Emerging as a streaming sensation, NewJeans combines captivating visuals with innovative music. Their fresh approach resonates, gaining popularity on various platforms
NewJeans
With a legacy of chart-topping hits, EXO remains a streaming powerhouse. Their timeless music and iconic performances continue to attract a global audience
EXO
Known for their versatility, Red Velvet's diverse discography and captivating performances secure their streaming success. Their unique blend of styles continues to capture listeners' hearts
Red Velvet
