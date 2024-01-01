Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 most followed K-pop artists on Spotify 2024

Pioneers of global K-pop, BTS continues to dominate streaming platforms with their powerful performances and socially relevant lyrics, captivating fans worldwide

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS

Queens of pop, BLACKPINK's alluring charisma and chart-topping hits make them streaming sensations. Their dynamic presence resonates, earning them a massive following

Image:  YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK

TWICE's infectious melodies and vibrant performances secure their spot as streaming favorites. Their relatable charm and catchy tunes make them a staple in playlists globally

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

TWICE

Stray Kids' innovative sound and raw authenticity resonate with listeners. Their dynamic music and introspective lyrics captivate, earning them a significant streaming presence

Stray Kids

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN's self-produced music and dynamic performances make them streaming stars. Their versatility and genuine connection with fans continue to propel their success

As a solo artist, Jungkook's soulful vocals and charismatic presence shine. His solo releases, rich in emotion, consistently dominate streaming platforms

BTS’ Jungkook

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT's youthful energy and genre-blending music captivate a wide audience. Their unique approach to storytelling and vibrant performances maintain a strong streaming presence

TOMORROW X TOGETHER 

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Emerging as a streaming sensation, NewJeans combines captivating visuals with innovative music. Their fresh approach resonates, gaining popularity on various platforms

NewJeans

Image:  ADOR

With a legacy of chart-topping hits, EXO remains a streaming powerhouse. Their timeless music and iconic performances continue to attract a global audience

EXO

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Known for their versatility, Red Velvet's diverse discography and captivating performances secure their streaming success. Their unique blend of styles continues to capture listeners' hearts

Red Velvet

Image:  SM Entertainment.

