Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 26, 2023

Entertainment

10 Most followed K-pop idols on ‘Gram  in 2023

Guinness World Record holder with 99.7M followers. The BLACKPINK member shares her journey, fashion, and charisma, making her the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram

Lisa (Lalisa Manobal)

Image credits: Lisa’s Instagram 

With 82.5M followers, the rapper, singer, and Chanel muse showcases her candid moments, travel adventures, and backstage glimpses, creating an intimate connection with fans

Jennie

Image credits: Jennie’s Instagram 

Boasting 76.7M followers, Jisoo captivates with her elegance. The BLACKPINK member shares a blend of fashion, beauty, and glimpses into her daily life

Jisoo

Image credits: Jisoo’s Instagram 

With 74.7M followers, Rosé's Instagram is a visual treat. The BLACKPINK vocalist shares her musical journey, stunning visuals, and behind-the-scenes moments with fans

Rosé

Image credits: Rosé’s Instagram 

With 63.3M followers, V's Instagram reflects his artistic soul. The BTS member shares his passion for music, photography, and glimpses of his unique personality

V (Taehyung)

Image credits: V’s Instagram 

Jimin's 53.1M followers enjoy a mix of his stage charisma, personal moments, and glimpses into his artistic process, creating a close bond with fans

Jimin (BTS)

Image credits: Jimin’s Instagram 

With 48.2M followers, J-Hope's Instagram radiates positivity. The BTS rapper and dancer shares his vibrant personality, dance moves, and snippets of his daily life

J-Hope (Hoseok)

Image credits: J-Hope’s Instagram 

Sharing life glimpses with 48.2M followers, Suga's Instagram reflects his multifaceted talent. The BTS rapper and producer offers insights into his musical journey and personal moments

Suga (Yoongi)

Image credits: Suga’s Instagram 

With 47.3M followers, Jin's Instagram is a blend of charm and humor. The BTS vocalist shares his worldwide adventures, lighthearted moments, and stylish looks

Jin

Image credits: Jin’s Instagram 

With 45M followers, RM's Instagram mirrors his intellectual depth. The BTS leader shares reflections on life, music, and meaningful moments, fostering a connection with fans

RM (Namjoon)

Image credits: RM’s Instagram 

