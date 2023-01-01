10 Most followed K-pop idols on ‘Gram in 2023
Guinness World Record holder with 99.7M followers. The BLACKPINK member shares her journey, fashion, and charisma, making her the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram
Lisa (Lalisa Manobal)
With 82.5M followers, the rapper, singer, and Chanel muse showcases her candid moments, travel adventures, and backstage glimpses, creating an intimate connection with fans
Jennie
Boasting 76.7M followers, Jisoo captivates with her elegance. The BLACKPINK member shares a blend of fashion, beauty, and glimpses into her daily life
Jisoo
With 74.7M followers, Rosé's Instagram is a visual treat. The BLACKPINK vocalist shares her musical journey, stunning visuals, and behind-the-scenes moments with fans
Rosé
With 63.3M followers, V's Instagram reflects his artistic soul. The BTS member shares his passion for music, photography, and glimpses of his unique personality
V (Taehyung)
Jimin's 53.1M followers enjoy a mix of his stage charisma, personal moments, and glimpses into his artistic process, creating a close bond with fans
Jimin (BTS)
With 48.2M followers, J-Hope's Instagram radiates positivity. The BTS rapper and dancer shares his vibrant personality, dance moves, and snippets of his daily life
J-Hope (Hoseok)
Sharing life glimpses with 48.2M followers, Suga's Instagram reflects his multifaceted talent. The BTS rapper and producer offers insights into his musical journey and personal moments
Suga (Yoongi)
With 47.3M followers, Jin's Instagram is a blend of charm and humor. The BTS vocalist shares his worldwide adventures, lighthearted moments, and stylish looks
Jin
With 45M followers, RM's Instagram mirrors his intellectual depth. The BTS leader shares reflections on life, music, and meaningful moments, fostering a connection with fans
RM (Namjoon)
