The actor rose to fame after his film Pushpa: The Rise did wonders at box office. He has 21.2 Million followers
Allu Arjun
Image : Allu Arjun ‘s Instagram
The Arjun Reddy star is 2nd on the list of ‘Most followed South celebs on Instagram’ with a following of 18.3 Million
Vijay Deverakonda
Image : Vijay Deverkonda's Instagram
The RRR star, son of superstar Chiranjeevi, who primarily acts in Telugu films has 15 Million followers
Ram Charan
Image : Ram Charan’s Instagram
The KGF fame actor, Naveen Kumar, fondly known as Yash has 13.8 Million followers
Yash
Image : Yash’s Instagram
The Sita Ramam star who is also a playback singer has 12.5 Million followers and counting
Dulquer Salmaan
Image : Dulquer Salman’s Instagram
The Telugu star is moderately active on Instagram but has a humongous fan following of 10.5 Million followers
Mahesh babu
Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram
The Baahubali star who has carved his path into Bollywood is not an active Instagram user. However, he has 9.5 Million followers
Prabhas
Image : Prabhas‘s Instagram
The Forensic actor who stars in Malayalam films and is also a producer and has 2.7 Million followers
Tovino Thomas
Image : Tovino Thomas’s Instagram
The Tamil actor who gained recognition for his role in Farzi has 7.1 Million followers
Vijay Sethupathi
Image : Vijay Sethupathi Instagaram
The Rana Naidu actor is known for playing diverse roles. He has 5 Million followers on Instagram
Rana Daggubati
Image : Rana Daggubati’s Instagram