Heading 3

10 most-followed South actors on instagram

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 15, 2023

Entertainment

The actor rose to fame after his film Pushpa: The Rise did wonders at box office. He has 21.2 Million followers

Allu Arjun 

Image : Allu Arjun ‘s Instagram

The Arjun Reddy star is 2nd on the list of ‘Most followed South celebs on Instagram’ with a following of 18.3 Million

Vijay Deverakonda

Image : Vijay Deverkonda's Instagram

The RRR star, son of superstar Chiranjeevi, who primarily acts in Telugu films has 15 Million followers

Ram Charan 

Image : Ram Charan’s Instagram

The KGF fame actor, Naveen Kumar, fondly known as Yash has 13.8 Million followers

Yash 

Image : Yash’s Instagram

The Sita Ramam star who is also a playback singer has 12.5 Million followers and counting

Dulquer Salmaan

Image : Dulquer Salman’s Instagram

The Telugu star is moderately active on Instagram but has a humongous fan following of 10.5 Million followers

Mahesh babu

Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

The Baahubali star who has carved his path into Bollywood is not an active Instagram user. However, he has 9.5 Million followers

Prabhas

Image : Prabhas‘s Instagram

The Forensic actor who stars in Malayalam films and is also a producer and has 2.7 Million followers

Tovino Thomas

Image : Tovino Thomas’s Instagram

The Tamil actor who gained recognition for his role in Farzi has 7.1 Million followers

Vijay Sethupathi

Image : Vijay Sethupathi Instagaram

The Rana Naidu actor is known for playing diverse roles. He has 5 Million followers on Instagram

Rana Daggubati

Image : Rana Daggubati’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here