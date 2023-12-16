Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

December 16, 2023

10 most googled South actors of 2023

Thalapathy Vijay took the first spot as the most searched South actor this year. His movies Varisu and Leo created a lot of buzz

Vijay

Image: Imdb

Rajinikanth made a comeback with the blockbuster film Jailer, securing the second position on the list

Image: Imdb

Rajinikanth

Despite not having any releases this year, Allu Arjun managed to grab the third spot as one of the most searched South actors on Google

Allu Arjun

Image: Imdb

Prabhas ranked fourth in the list of most searched South actors. He had a release this year with Adipurush and is now gearing up for Salaar on Christmas 2023

Prabhas

Image: Imdb

Dhanush secured the fifth position as one of the most googled actors in 2023. His film Vaathi was released this year

Dhanush

Image: Imdb

Despite not having any releases this year, Mahesh Babu still managed to make it to the search list, grabbing the sixth spot

Mahesh Babu

Image: Imdb

Known for his impeccable performances, Suriya ranked seventh in the Google search list

Suriya

Image: Imdb

The RRR actor, Ramcharan, secured the eighth position on the list. He is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Game Changer

Ramcharan

Image: Imdb

 Chiranjeevi

Image: Imdb

Chiranjeevi turned out to be the ninth most searched South actor this year

Ajith Kumar grabbed the tenth spot as one of the most googled actors this year. He is now preparing for his next movie, Vidaa Muyarchi

Ajith Kumar

Image: Imdb

