Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 16, 2023
10 most googled South actors of 2023
Thalapathy Vijay took the first spot as the most searched South actor this year. His movies Varisu and Leo created a lot of buzz
Vijay
Image: Imdb
Rajinikanth made a comeback with the blockbuster film Jailer, securing the second position on the list
Image: Imdb
Rajinikanth
Despite not having any releases this year, Allu Arjun managed to grab the third spot as one of the most searched South actors on Google
Allu Arjun
Image: Imdb
Prabhas ranked fourth in the list of most searched South actors. He had a release this year with Adipurush and is now gearing up for Salaar on Christmas 2023
Prabhas
Image: Imdb
Dhanush secured the fifth position as one of the most googled actors in 2023. His film Vaathi was released this year
Dhanush
Image: Imdb
Despite not having any releases this year, Mahesh Babu still managed to make it to the search list, grabbing the sixth spot
Mahesh Babu
Image: Imdb
Known for his impeccable performances, Suriya ranked seventh in the Google search list
Suriya
Image: Imdb
The RRR actor, Ramcharan, secured the eighth position on the list. He is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Game Changer
Ramcharan
Image: Imdb
Chiranjeevi
Image: Imdb
Chiranjeevi turned out to be the ninth most searched South actor this year
Ajith Kumar grabbed the tenth spot as one of the most googled actors this year. He is now preparing for his next movie, Vidaa Muyarchi
Ajith Kumar
Image: Imdb
