10 Most Handsome Busan Boys in K-pop
Enchanting dancer Jimin wows with his dynamic performances and soulful vocals
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin (BTS)
Visual sensation Jihoon exudes charisma and charm, captivating fans worldwide
Image: YG Entertainment
Jihoon (TREASURE)
Seasoned performer Wooyoung's stage presence and talent remain iconic
Image: JYP Entertainment
Wooyoung (2PM)
Captivating vocalist, Minhyun's smooth voice and visuals make him a standout idol
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Minhyun (NU’EST)
Vocal powerhouse, Seungkwan's melodic prowess shines within SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN)
Golden maknae Jungkook is an all-rounded artist with magnetic charm
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS)
Musical genius, Woozi's songwriting and vocal talents are second to none
Woozi (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Stunning visual Ren, with unique beauty and talent, resonates deeply
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Ren (NU’EST)
Busan's youngest star, I.N's growth as an artist and captivating stage presence is remarkable
I.N (Stray Kids)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Solo sensation Kang Daniel's charisma and versatility continue to shine in his solo career
Image: Konnect Entertainment
Kang Daniel