Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 30, 2023

Entertainment

10 Most Handsome Busan Boys in K-pop

Enchanting dancer Jimin wows with his dynamic performances and soulful vocals

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin (BTS) 

Visual sensation Jihoon exudes charisma and charm, captivating fans worldwide

Image: YG Entertainment

Jihoon (TREASURE) 

Seasoned performer Wooyoung's stage presence and talent remain iconic

Image: JYP Entertainment

Wooyoung (2PM) 

Captivating vocalist, Minhyun's smooth voice and visuals make him a standout idol

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Minhyun (NU’EST) 

Vocal powerhouse, Seungkwan's melodic prowess shines within SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN) 

Golden maknae Jungkook is an all-rounded artist with magnetic charm

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS) 

Musical genius, Woozi's songwriting and vocal talents are second to none

Woozi (SEVENTEEN) 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Stunning visual Ren, with unique beauty and talent, resonates deeply

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Ren (NU’EST) 

Busan's youngest star, I.N's growth as an artist and captivating stage presence is remarkable

I.N (Stray Kids)

Image: JYP Entertainment

Solo sensation Kang Daniel's charisma and versatility continue to shine in his solo career

Image: Konnect Entertainment

Kang Daniel 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here