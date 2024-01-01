Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 Most Handsome K-pop Idols 2024

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

V (BTS):

V's charming looks and deep eyes make him stand out effortlessly. His charisma is undeniable

Felix's sharp features and captivating gaze make him a visual legend. His deep voice adds to his appeal

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Felix (Stray Kids):

Hyunjin's angelic visuals and stunning hair make him unforgettable. His stage presence is unmatched

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Hyunjin (Stray Kids):

Lee Know's sharp jawline and expressive eyes make him an eye-catching idol. His dance skills are top-notch

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Lee Know (Stray Kids):

Jungkook's boyish charm and fit physique make him a favorite. His talent and visuals are truly captivating

Jungkook (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Yeonjun's model-like looks and vibrant energy make him a standout. His style and charisma are always on point

Yeonjun (TXT):

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Sunghoon's ice prince visuals and graceful presence make him captivating. His elegance is mesmerizing

Sunghoon (ENHYPEN):

Image:  Belift Lab

Bang Chan's warm smile and strong features make him incredibly attractive. His leadership and charm shine through

Bang Chan (Stray Kids):

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Han's playful expressions and stunning visuals make him memorable. His talent and personality are equally appealing

Han (Stray Kids):

Image: JYP Entertainment

Beomgyu's fresh visuals and adorable charm make him a heartthrob. His bright personality lights up any room

Beomgyu (TXT):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

