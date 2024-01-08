Heading 3

January 08, 2024

10 most handsome men in the world

Famously known by his stage name V, Kim Taehyung is presently associated with the BTS band

Kim Taehyung

Image: IMDb

He is an English actor who is known for starring in both big-budget and independent films and also supports several charities

Robert Pattinson

Image: IMDb

Said to be one of the most popular actors of his generation, the actor is known for playing Spider-Man in 6 Marvel Cinematic Universe films

Tom Holland

Image: IMDb

He gained wider recognition for portraying Captain America in various Marvel films, from Captain America: The First Avenger to Avengers: Endgame

Chris Evans

Image: IMDb

The Indian actor is acknowledged in the media for his devotion to his work and for his ability to commit heavily to each role

Image: IMDb

Hrithik Roshan

He is an English former footballer and the first English player to win league titles in four countries: England, Spain, the United States, and France

David Beckham

Image: David Beckham’s Instagram

Recipient of various accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and 2 Grammy Awards, in addition to nominations for 9 Academy Awards

Bradley Cooper

Image: IMDb

Idris Elba is an English actor, singer, and rapper. In fact, he is one of the top 20 highest-grossing actors

Idris Elba

Image: IMDb

Henry Cavill

Image: IMDb

Following his international breakthrough as Superman, he starred in the spy films The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Mission: Impossible - Fallout

An Australian actor who started playing Thor with the 2011 film of the same name and most recently reprised the role in Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth

Image: IMDb

