Mohit K. Dixit
lifestyle
January 08, 2024
10 most handsome men in the world
Famously known by his stage name V, Kim Taehyung is presently associated with the BTS band
Kim Taehyung
Image: IMDb
He is an English actor who is known for starring in both big-budget and independent films and also supports several charities
Robert Pattinson
Image: IMDb
Said to be one of the most popular actors of his generation, the actor is known for playing Spider-Man in 6 Marvel Cinematic Universe films
Tom Holland
Image: IMDb
He gained wider recognition for portraying Captain America in various Marvel films, from Captain America: The First Avenger to Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans
Image: IMDb
The Indian actor is acknowledged in the media for his devotion to his work and for his ability to commit heavily to each role
Image: IMDb
Hrithik Roshan
He is an English former footballer and the first English player to win league titles in four countries: England, Spain, the United States, and France
David Beckham
Image: David Beckham’s Instagram
Recipient of various accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and 2 Grammy Awards, in addition to nominations for 9 Academy Awards
Bradley Cooper
Image: IMDb
Idris Elba is an English actor, singer, and rapper. In fact, he is one of the top 20 highest-grossing actors
Idris Elba
Image: IMDb
Henry Cavill
Image: IMDb
Following his international breakthrough as Superman, he starred in the spy films The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Mission: Impossible - Fallout
An Australian actor who started playing Thor with the 2011 film of the same name and most recently reprised the role in Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Hemsworth
Image: IMDb
