june 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 Most Heartwarming K-drama Couple

Pujya Doss

These two lit up the screen with their sizzling chemistry in Descendants of the Sun. Fans are eager for their reunion

Image: KBS2

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo 

The Heirs brought us the charming pairing of Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye. Their on-screen romance left fans longing for more

Image:  SBS

Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye 

My Love from the Star showcased Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun's out-of-this-world chemistry. A reunion would be stellar!

Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun 

Image:  SBS

Secret Garden united Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won in a magical love story. Fans are hoping for more enchantment

Image:  SBS

Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won 

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim saw Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young's undeniable chemistry. A reunion would be a workplace romance dream

Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young 

Image:  tvN

Healer delivered an action-packed romance with Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young. Fans crave their thrilling reunion

Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young 

Image: KBS2 

W - Two Worlds brought Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo together across dimensions. A reunion would transcend expectations

Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo 

Image:  MBC

Business Proposal brought together Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong’s undeniable chemistry left the fans speechless carving more of their screen presence 

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong

Image:  SBS

Goblin featured Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na's unforgettable pairing. A reunion in the afterlife would be heavenly

Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na 

Image: tvN 

Something in the Rain melted hearts with Jung Hae In and Son Ye Jin's tender love. Fans await their heartwarming reunion

Jung Hae In and Son Ye Jin 

Image:  JTBC

