Pujya Doss

 October 24, 2023

Entertainment

10 Most iconic K-dramas ever

This 2021 drama is a survival thriller that follows a group of people who are invited to participate in a series of deadly games for a chance to win a large sum of money

Image: Netflix 

Squid Game

This 2019 drama follows the story of a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea after a paragliding accident. She is rescued by a North Korean soldier and the two fall in love

 Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

This 2020 drama follows the story of a man who works at a psychiatric ward and a woman with a personality disorder who fall in love. The drama is a romantic comedy-drama 

Image: tvN 

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

This 2019 drama follows the story of a Korean-American man who returns to Korea in the early 20th century and falls in love with a woman who is fighting for Korea's independence

Image: tvN 

 Mr. Sunshine

This 2016 drama follows the story of a South Korean special forces officer and a doctor who fall in love while working together in a disaster zone

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

This 2016 drama follows the story of a goblin who is cursed to live forever and a woman who can see ghosts. The two fall in love and the goblin must find a way to break the curse

Image: JTBC 

Goblin

This 2013 drama follows the story of an alien who crash-lands on Earth in the 20th century and falls in love with a woman who is a top actress

My Love from the Star

Image: tvN 

This 2009 drama follows the story of a poor girl who is accepted into a prestigious high school and falls in love with four of the most popular boys in school. The drama is a romantic school-drama 

Image: KBS2 

Boys Over Flowers

This 2002 drama follows the story of two childhood friends who fall in love but are separated by tragedy. The drama is a romantic melodrama that has been praised for its acting, visuals, and music

Winter Sonata

Image: KBS2

This 2000 drama follows the story of a woman who falls in love with a man who is her best friend's brother. The drama is a romantic melodrama that has been praised for its acting, visuals, and music

Image: MBC

Autumn in My Heart

