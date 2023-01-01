10 Most influential K-pop idols currently
Our Maknae of BTS is at the top of the list with his popular and wider fan following all over the world. His fascinating character and cheering smile always win hearts
Jungkook of BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Another star from the star band BTS is popular for his voice, sweet eyes, killer looks, and whatnot. Fans love everything about him and he loves them too
V of BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
She is one of the most influential K-pop stars on the planet as of 2023. Her sweet and bubbly personality makes the fans go crazy which is backed up by her talent
Lisa of BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo has become a brand-new model sensation with multiple brand endorsements and merch promotions on her socials. With a huge following on Instagram, she always entertains her fans
Jisoo of BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Nobody can ignore this good-looking hunk of the K-pop industry. He is one of the hottest K-pop idols making him the heartthrob
Sehun of EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
Another star from the BTS, the IT Boy of K-pop, Jimin is highly known for his soothing voice and charismatic looks. He is one of the top influential K-pop idols with a huge fan base
Jimin of BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
He is known for his extremely amazing rapping skills and never fails to make the fandom go crazy. His skills, looks, character and fun personality make him the best
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga of BTS
The singer from the band ASTRO takes the next place. He is not just a singer but entertains his fans through K-dramas occasionally showing his charming side
Image: Fantagio
Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO
The famous K-pop soloist IU known for her soothing sweet vocals and amazing acting skills takes the next place. She is not just great at singing but also a great actor who swoons her fans
IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
The main rapper from the boy band BTS is highly influential among his fans for his sunshine-like smile and lovely eyes that always cheer them with positivity
J-Hope of BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC