june 30, 2024

Entertainment

10 Most Inspiring and Uplifting K-dramas

Sanjukta Choudhury

An inspiring story about a group of young people who overcome their personal adversities to establish a bar restaurant in Itaewon, focusing on themes of revenge, love, and the pursuit of dreams

Image credit: JTBC

Itaewon Class

Set in the fast-paced world of start-ups, this series follows young entrepreneurs as they chase their dreams, face failures, and ultimately find success and personal growth

Image credit: tvN

Start-Up

Following the journey of four friends who struggle to achieve their dreams despite the challenges of everyday life, this drama emphasizes resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of personal goals

Fight for My Way

Image credit: KBS 2TV

Inspired by a real-life weightlifter, this coming-of-age story focuses on a female weightlifter's journey to self-discovery, self-love, and the pursuit of her dreams

Image credit: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

A heartwarming tale of healing and emotional growth, this drama follows a psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book author as they navigate their traumatic pasts and find solace in each other

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image credit: tvN

Revolving around a group of doctors who have been friends since medical school, this drama showcases the power of friendship, compassion, and the daily lives of healthcare professionals

Hospital Playlist

Image credit: tvN

An emotional and uplifting story about a middle-aged man and a young woman who help each other overcome their struggles and find hope in their bleak circumstances

My Mister

Image credit: tvN

A story about young people in the modeling and acting world who strive to achieve their dreams while dealing with the harsh realities of life, emphasizing hard work, love, and personal growth

Record of Youth

Image credit: tvN

Following a troubled teenager who becomes a compassionate doctor, this drama highlights her journey of redemption, the healing power of love, and the impact of mentorship

Doctors

Image credit: SBS

A touching tale of a 70-year-old man who dreams of becoming a ballet dancer and a young dancer who helps him, emphasizing the importance of following your dreams at any age

Navillera

Image Credit: tvN

