10 most inspiring K-drama moms
In Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Na Hee Do’s mom may appear as ignorant toward her own daughter but in reality, she sacrificed a lot to support her kid’s dreams
IMAGE - tvN
Shin Hye Kyung
In the Good Bad Mother, Ra Mi Ran starrer character Jin Young Soon is an amazing mother who is there to take care of her adult son, when he faces an accident, despite their previous relationship
Jin Young Soon
Image: JTBC
While many find Han Seo Jin in SKY Castle a rude parent in reality she is a true tiger mom who knows how to get the best out of her child
Han Seo Jin
Image: JTBC
In Reply 1988, Sun Woo’s mom Sun Young is a perfect example of how mothers sacrifice everything and hide their pain just to make their children smile
Sun Young
Image: tvN
Cha Yu Ri in Hi Bye, Mama! portrays every mother’s undying love for their children
Cha Yu Ri
IMAGE - tvN
When the Camellia Blooms shows a single mother Oh Dong Baek struggles as she tries to raise her child amid many obstacles
Oh Dong Baek
Image: KBS
In The World of the Married, Ji Sun Woo tries her utmost to protect her son despite having a troubled marriage ruined by infidelity, lies, and more
Ji Sun Woo
Image: JTBC
In Cleaning Up, Eo Yong Mi shows that every mother is superhuman, as she works two jobs relentlessly just to see her daughter grow up well
Eo Yong Mi
Image: JTBC
In Under the Queen’s Umbrella, Her Majesty Im Hwa Ryeong sets a great example by not choosing to stay in the shadow of the king, unlike her predecessors.
Queen Im Hwa Ryeong
Image: tvN
In Moving, Han Hyo Joo starrer Lee Mi Hyun portrays her great length of sacrifice to protect her son
Lee Mi Hyun
Image: Disney+