 Moupriya Banerjee

august 08, 2024

Korean

10 most inspiring K-drama moms

In Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Na Hee Do’s mom may appear as ignorant toward her own daughter but in reality, she sacrificed a lot to support her kid’s dreams

IMAGE - tvN

 Shin Hye Kyung

In the Good Bad Mother, Ra Mi Ran starrer character Jin Young Soon is an amazing mother who is there to take care of her adult son, when he faces an accident, despite their previous relationship

Jin Young Soon

Image: JTBC

While many find Han Seo Jin in SKY Castle a rude parent in reality she is a true tiger mom who knows how to get the best out of her child

 Han Seo Jin

Image: JTBC

In Reply 1988, Sun Woo’s mom Sun Young is a perfect example of how mothers sacrifice everything and hide their pain just to make their children smile

Sun Young

Image: tvN

Cha Yu Ri in Hi Bye, Mama! portrays every mother’s undying love for their children

 Cha Yu Ri

IMAGE - tvN

When the Camellia Blooms shows a single mother Oh Dong Baek struggles as she tries to raise her child amid many obstacles

Oh Dong Baek

Image: KBS

In The World of the Married, Ji Sun Woo tries her utmost to protect her son despite having a troubled marriage ruined by infidelity, lies, and more

 Ji Sun Woo

Image: JTBC

In Cleaning Up, Eo Yong Mi shows that every mother is superhuman, as she works two jobs relentlessly just to see her daughter grow up well

Eo Yong Mi

Image: JTBC

In Under the Queen’s Umbrella, Her Majesty Im Hwa Ryeong sets a great example by not choosing to stay in the shadow of the king, unlike her predecessors.

 Queen Im Hwa Ryeong

Image: tvN

In Moving, Han Hyo Joo starrer Lee Mi Hyun portrays her great length of sacrifice to protect her son

Lee Mi Hyun

Image: Disney+

