Pujya Doss

November 29, 2023

Entertainment

10 Most Jealous Characters in K-dramas

As the younger partner, Joon-Hee cautiously guards Jin-Ah, even confronting her to cease interactions with other men

Image:  JTBC.

Seo Joon-Hee (Something In The Rain)

Jealous and inquisitive, Tae-Eul questions Gon about his love life, adding a twist to this fantasy romance

Image:  SBS.

Jung Tae-Eul (The King: Eternal Monarch)

Despite the deception, Yeoung's deep love for Ra-On triggers possessive tendencies. 

Image:  KBS2

Lee Yeong (Love In The Moonlight) 

Rejected but dedicated, Yi-Seo manages Sae-Ro-Yi's restaurant, expressing jealousy through intrusive questions

Image:  JTBC.

Jo Yi-Seo (Itaewon Class)

Amid chilling thrills, Moon-Young's jealousy adds humor to this romance

Image:  tvN.

Ko Moon-Young (It's Okay To Not Be Okay)

Developing feelings for Hong-Joo, Jae-Chan's jealousy unfolds in this gripping fantasy

Image:  SBS.

Jung Jae-Chan (While You Were Sleeping)

Wealthy heir Kim Tan's love for Eun-Sang sparks entertaining jealousy, creating a captivating romantic narrative

Image:  SBS.

Kim Tan (The Heirs)

Man-Wol's cute jealousy, particularly concerning new manager Chan-Sung, captivates fans

Image:  tvN.

Jang Man-Wol (Hotel Del Luna)

Shin's subtle jealousy moments add depth to this fantasy drama

Image:  tvN.

Kim Shin (Goblin)

Park Seo-Joon's Dong-man, with comical jealousy, pursues his crush in this endearing romantic comedy

Image:  KBS2.

Ko Dong‑Man (Fight For My Way)

