10 Most Jealous Characters in K-dramas
As the younger partner, Joon-Hee cautiously guards Jin-Ah, even confronting her to cease interactions with other men
Image: JTBC.
Seo Joon-Hee (Something In The Rain)
Jealous and inquisitive, Tae-Eul questions Gon about his love life, adding a twist to this fantasy romance
Image: SBS.
Jung Tae-Eul (The King: Eternal Monarch)
Despite the deception, Yeoung's deep love for Ra-On triggers possessive tendencies.
Image: KBS2
Lee Yeong (Love In The Moonlight)
Rejected but dedicated, Yi-Seo manages Sae-Ro-Yi's restaurant, expressing jealousy through intrusive questions
Image: JTBC.
Jo Yi-Seo (Itaewon Class)
Amid chilling thrills, Moon-Young's jealousy adds humor to this romance
Image: tvN.
Ko Moon-Young (It's Okay To Not Be Okay)
Developing feelings for Hong-Joo, Jae-Chan's jealousy unfolds in this gripping fantasy
Image: SBS.
Jung Jae-Chan (While You Were Sleeping)
Wealthy heir Kim Tan's love for Eun-Sang sparks entertaining jealousy, creating a captivating romantic narrative
Image: SBS.
Kim Tan (The Heirs)
Man-Wol's cute jealousy, particularly concerning new manager Chan-Sung, captivates fans
Image: tvN.
Jang Man-Wol (Hotel Del Luna)
Shin's subtle jealousy moments add depth to this fantasy drama
Image: tvN.
Kim Shin (Goblin)
Click Here
Park Seo-Joon's Dong-man, with comical jealousy, pursues his crush in this endearing romantic comedy
Image: KBS2.
Ko Dong‑Man (Fight For My Way)