 Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

November 13, 2023

10 most loved Ariana Grande Song

The most alluring track from Ari's third studio album Dangerous Woman, the singer perfectly depicts the tale of passionate love in this award-winning single

Into You

Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram 

The Grammy winner gracefully proved her versatility with this heart-wrenching tune, for the upbeat tempo and majestic ballad it gained immense love from the fans 

No Tears Left to Cry

Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram 

With this soft pop-R&B style title track of her blockbuster album, Ariana exceptionally gave homage to her ex-boyfriends making it an immaculate less messy break-up anthem 

Thank U, Next

Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram 

Part of Ariana's second studio album My Everything, this chart-topping single bids farewell to a long tormenting relationship 

One Last Time

Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram 

Despite being overly sexual, Grande's signature high-pitched verses and Minaj's top-notch rap make this rhythmic pop track hard to resist 

Side To Side ft. Nicki Minaj 

Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram 

This soulful melody showcases the regrets of using someone to get over a breakup 

Bad Idea

Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram 

If you're looking for a self-empowering song then this track from Ms.Grande's fifth studio album Thank U, Next is an ideal pick 

7 Rings

Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram 

Regarded as one of the breakthrough songs of Ariana's career, this alluring titular features some of the remarkable vocal work of the singer 

Dangerous Woman

Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram 

Featuring Weekend this 2014 hit features the mellifluous voices of both artists with an incredible disco-synth beat 

Love Me Harder ft. The Weekend 

Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram 

Released in 2020 the title track from Grande's sixth studio album became an instant hit for its catchy melody and amazing lyrics

Positions 

Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram 

