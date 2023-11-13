Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
November 13, 2023
10 most loved Ariana Grande Song
The most alluring track from Ari's third studio album Dangerous Woman, the singer perfectly depicts the tale of passionate love in this award-winning single
Into You
Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram
The Grammy winner gracefully proved her versatility with this heart-wrenching tune, for the upbeat tempo and majestic ballad it gained immense love from the fans
No Tears Left to Cry
Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram
With this soft pop-R&B style title track of her blockbuster album, Ariana exceptionally gave homage to her ex-boyfriends making it an immaculate less messy break-up anthem
Thank U, Next
Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram
Part of Ariana's second studio album My Everything, this chart-topping single bids farewell to a long tormenting relationship
One Last Time
Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram
Despite being overly sexual, Grande's signature high-pitched verses and Minaj's top-notch rap make this rhythmic pop track hard to resist
Side To Side ft. Nicki Minaj
Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram
This soulful melody showcases the regrets of using someone to get over a breakup
Bad Idea
Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram
If you're looking for a self-empowering song then this track from Ms.Grande's fifth studio album Thank U, Next is an ideal pick
7 Rings
Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram
Regarded as one of the breakthrough songs of Ariana's career, this alluring titular features some of the remarkable vocal work of the singer
Dangerous Woman
Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram
Featuring Weekend this 2014 hit features the mellifluous voices of both artists with an incredible disco-synth beat
Love Me Harder ft. The Weekend
Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram
Released in 2020 the title track from Grande's sixth studio album became an instant hit for its catchy melody and amazing lyrics
Positions
Image Source:Ariana Grande's Instagram
