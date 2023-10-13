Heading 3
10 most loved songs of Selena Gomez
We bet you can't resist singing along with this electro-pop tune which is a part of Gomez's third studio album When The Sun Goes Down
Love You Like A Love Song
The terrific combination of Selena's dreamy voice and striking tabla beat can't be overlooked
Come & Get It
This mellifluous track from one of her biggest hit albums For You illustrates the singer's on-again, off-again relationship with ex-Justin Beiber
The Heart Wants What It Wants
Originally released by Nigerian artist Rema, Gomez enhances the song's magic even more with her terrific voice
Calm Down with Rema
This heart-wrenching tune from Miss Gomez's third solo album Rare comes as a closure to a tormented relationship
Lose You to Love Me
Denoted as Selena's debut solo album, this upbeat tune became an instant hit overnight
Slow Down
Part of the singer's 2015 sophomore album, Revival, this mild-tempo piece is about the realization of entering into adulthood
Good For You feat. A$AP Rocky
Another hit from her 2015 album, Revival – this song is an ideal breakup anthem
Same Old Love
Featuring Marshmello, this popular track of the Grammy nominee reflects her physical and mental struggle
Wolves
Released in 2017, the song immaculately explores the theme of sexual identity and sexual desire
Fetish
