Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

13 OCTOBER, 2023

10 most loved songs of Selena Gomez

We bet you can't resist singing along with this electro-pop tune which is a part of Gomez's third studio album When The Sun Goes Down 

Love You Like A Love Song

Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram

The terrific combination of Selena's dreamy voice and striking tabla beat can't be overlooked 

Come & Get It

Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram

This mellifluous track from one of her biggest hit albums For You illustrates the singer's on-again, off-again relationship with ex-Justin Beiber 

The Heart Wants What It Wants

Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram

Originally released by Nigerian artist Rema, Gomez enhances the song's magic even more with her terrific voice 

Calm Down with Rema

Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram

This heart-wrenching tune from Miss Gomez's third solo album Rare comes as a closure to a tormented relationship

Lose You to Love Me

Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram

Denoted as Selena's debut solo album, this upbeat tune became an instant hit overnight

Slow Down

Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram

Part of the singer's 2015 sophomore album, Revival, this mild-tempo piece is about the realization of entering into adulthood 

Good For You feat. A$AP Rocky

Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram

Another hit from her 2015 album, Revival – this song is an ideal breakup anthem 

Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram

Same Old Love

Featuring Marshmello, this popular track of the Grammy nominee reflects her physical and mental struggle 

Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram

Wolves

Released in 2017, the song immaculately explores the theme of sexual identity and sexual desire

Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram

Fetish

