 Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

10 Most Loved Taylor Swift Songs

This is the sixth track from Swift’s fifth studio album, 1989. This upbeat song encourages the listeners to overlook the small problems in life

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Shake It Off

Bad Blood ft. Kendrick Lamar

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Taylor Swift perfectly hits back at her haters with her high-pitched energetic tune which is the eight-track and fourth single of her album, 1989

This song is about one-sided love and is a fan-favorite track of Taylor’s sophomore album, Fearless

You Belong With Me

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

This song was released as the lead single for Swift’s fourth studio album, Red. This cheerful and lively track is about ending an on-again-off-again relationship 

With this lead track of her sixth studio album, Reputation, Miss Swift took a dig at her unnamed rivals

Look What You Made Me Do

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

This is one of the most popular tracks of her album, 1989. Swift seemingly took inspiration from her romance with Harry Styles in this romantic single

Style

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

This recent track is the third and lead single of Taylor’s tenth studio album, Midnights showcases a darker perception of the singer's life 

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Anti-Hero

This lead single and third track of her album, Fearless is based on forbidden love. This song has an enormous contribution to increasing her popularity overnight

Love Story

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

In this second track from 1989, the Grammy winner candidly highlighted the negative publicity surrounding her life 

Blank Space

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Released in 2015, this another famous single from 1989 tells the tale of an ill-fated relationship 

Wildest Dreams

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

