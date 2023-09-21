Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 21, 2023
10 Most Loved Taylor Swift Songs
This is the sixth track from Swift’s fifth studio album, 1989. This upbeat song encourages the listeners to overlook the small problems in life
Shake It Off
This song is about one-sided love and is a fan-favorite track of Taylor’s sophomore album, Fearless
You Belong With Me
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
This song was released as the lead single for Swift’s fourth studio album, Red. This cheerful and lively track is about ending an on-again-off-again relationship
With this lead track of her sixth studio album, Reputation, Miss Swift took a dig at her unnamed rivals
Look What You Made Me Do
This is one of the most popular tracks of her album, 1989. Swift seemingly took inspiration from her romance with Harry Styles in this romantic single
Style
This recent track is the third and lead single of Taylor’s tenth studio album, Midnights showcases a darker perception of the singer's life
Anti-Hero
This lead single and third track of her album, Fearless is based on forbidden love. This song has an enormous contribution to increasing her popularity overnight
Love Story
In this second track from 1989, the Grammy winner candidly highlighted the negative publicity surrounding her life
Blank Space
Released in 2015, this another famous single from 1989 tells the tale of an ill-fated relationship
Wildest Dreams
