“There’s an Indian proverb that goes, ‘Sometimes, the wrong train takes you to the right station” 

Crash Landing On You

Source: tvN

“It will be in an instant, my friend.”

It’s Okay, That’s Love

Source: SBS 

“You’re amazing, but you’re too dangerous.”

Descendants of the Sun

Source: KBS

“Don’t look for death. Death will find you.”

Goblin

Source: tvN 

“Bad memories stay longer in my heart.”

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Source: TvN 

“There are moments when you suddenly realize something.”

Do You Like Brahms?

Source: SBS 

“Why do you look at me like that?” “How else should I look at you?”

The King: Eternal Monarch

Source: SBS 

“I left my heart.”

Lovers in Paris

Source: SBS 

"I wish you luck. Going through this life is the first time for all of us anyway."

Because This Is My First Life

Source: tvN 

“Dance like nobody's watching. Love like you’ve never been hurt. Sing like no one is listening. Work like you don’t need the money. Live life every day as if it were your last.”

My Name Is Kim Sam Soon

Source: MBC

