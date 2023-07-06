Heading 3
10 most paid OTT stars
The Gujarati actor well known for his role as Harshad Mehta in the series Scam 1992 reportedly charges Rs. 5 lakhs per episode
Pratik Gandhi
Image: Pratik Gandhi’s Instagram
The actor made his debut in the film Mary Kom and has appeared in web shows like The Family Man and Aashram. He reportedly charges Rs 1 lakh per episode
Image : Darshan Kumar’s Instagram
Darshan Kumar
The Gangs of Wasseypur star is known for his role as Delhi Police in the series Paatal Lok. He charged Rs 40 lakhs for the first season, reportedly, and will charge another whopping amount for the second season
Jaideep Ahlawat
Image : Jaideep Ahlawat’s Instagram
The actor well known for his role as Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur charges reportedly around Rs 5 lakhs per episode
Divyendu Sharma
Image : Divyendu Sharma’s Instagram
Ali Fazal
Image : Ali Fazal’s Instagram
Known for his role as Guddu Pandit in the show Mirzapur reportedly charges 12 lakhs per episode
Image : Mohit Raina’s Instagram
Mohit Raina
The actor known for his role as Lord Shiva in a TV show has appeared in web shows like Kaafir and Mumbai Diaries 26/11. He reportedly charged Rs. 1 lakh per episode
Known by his screen name Jeetu Bhaiya from The Kota Factory, Jitendra has reportedly charged Rs. 50000 for every episode of Panchayat
Jitendra Kumar
Image : Jitendra Kumar’s Instagram
Namit has become a known face in web series and appeared in Rocket Boys, Abhay, Aarya, and many more. He reportedly charges Rs. 60000 for every episode
Namit Das
Image : Namit Das’s Instagram
Neeraj Kabi
Image : Pinkvilla
The veteran actor known for his works in Paatal Lok and Sacred Games is said to charge Rs. 70000 for every episode
Image : Sumeet Vyas’s Instagram
The actor got his breakthrough in the TVF's series Permanent Roommates and reportedly charged 80000 rupees per episode
Sumeet Vyas
