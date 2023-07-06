Heading 3

JULY 06, 2023

10 most paid OTT stars

The Gujarati actor well known for his role as Harshad Mehta in the series Scam 1992 reportedly charges Rs. 5 lakhs per episode

Pratik Gandhi

Image: Pratik Gandhi’s Instagram

The actor made his debut in the film Mary Kom and has appeared in web shows like The Family Man and Aashram. He reportedly charges Rs 1 lakh per episode

Image : Darshan Kumar’s Instagram

Darshan Kumar

The Gangs of Wasseypur star is known for his role as Delhi Police in the series Paatal Lok. He charged Rs 40 lakhs for the first season, reportedly, and will charge another whopping amount for the second season

Jaideep Ahlawat

Image : Jaideep Ahlawat’s Instagram

The actor well known for his role as Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur charges reportedly around Rs 5 lakhs per episode

Divyendu Sharma

Image : Divyendu Sharma’s Instagram

Ali Fazal

Image : Ali Fazal’s Instagram

Known for his role as Guddu Pandit in the show Mirzapur reportedly charges 12 lakhs per episode

Image : Mohit Raina’s Instagram

Mohit Raina

The actor known for his role as Lord Shiva in a TV show has appeared in web shows like Kaafir and Mumbai Diaries 26/11. He reportedly charged Rs. 1 lakh per episode

Known by his screen name Jeetu Bhaiya from The Kota Factory, Jitendra has reportedly charged Rs. 50000 for every episode of Panchayat

Jitendra Kumar

Image : Jitendra Kumar’s Instagram

Namit has become a known face in web series and appeared in Rocket Boys, Abhay, Aarya, and many more. He reportedly charges Rs. 60000 for every episode

Namit Das

Image : Namit Das’s Instagram

Neeraj Kabi

Image : Pinkvilla

The veteran actor known for his works in Paatal Lok and Sacred Games is said to charge Rs. 70000 for every episode

Image : Sumeet Vyas’s Instagram

The actor got his breakthrough in the TVF's series Permanent Roommates and reportedly charged 80000 rupees per episode

Sumeet Vyas

