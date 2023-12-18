Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

December 18, 2023

10 most popular Indian web shows of 2023 

Shahid Kapoor's debut webseries tops the chart of IMDB's Top 10 most popular shows of 2023. Directed by Raj & DK, the show is available on Prime Video

Farzi

Image: Imdb

Another Raj & DK show, Guns and Gulaabs secured the second spot in the list. It is available on Netflix 

Image: Imdb

Guns & Gulaabs 

The Disney Plus Hotstar show took the third spot in the list. Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor won audience love with their performances 

 The Night Manager 

Image: Imdb

Kohrra is undoubtedly one of the best shows of 2023. The Netflix show received positive word of mouth 

Kohrra 

Image: Imdb

The second installment of Asur created a huge buzz on the internet. The JioCinema show is among the best shows of the year 

Asur 2 

Image: Imdb

Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh starrer, Raina Naidu received massive viewership on Netflix. It turned out to be 6th most popular show of the year 

 Raina Naidu

Image: Imdb

Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad took the 7th spot. The Prime Video show is known for its rawness and realistic treatment 

Dahaad

Image: Imdb

Starring Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah and Radhika Madan in lead, the show took 8th spot. It is available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo 

Image: Imdb

Scoop 

Image: Imdb

Hansal Mehta's Scoop created Massive buzz this year. It becomes 9th most popular show of 2023 

Known for a great album and cinematic brilliance, Jubilee is a must-watch series for cinema lovers. It is available on Prime Video 

 Jubilee

Image: Imdb

