Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 18, 2023
10 most popular Indian web shows of 2023
Shahid Kapoor's debut webseries tops the chart of IMDB's Top 10 most popular shows of 2023. Directed by Raj & DK, the show is available on Prime Video
Farzi
Image: Imdb
Another Raj & DK show, Guns and Gulaabs secured the second spot in the list. It is available on Netflix
Image: Imdb
Guns & Gulaabs
The Disney Plus Hotstar show took the third spot in the list. Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor won audience love with their performances
The Night Manager
Image: Imdb
Kohrra is undoubtedly one of the best shows of 2023. The Netflix show received positive word of mouth
Kohrra
Image: Imdb
The second installment of Asur created a huge buzz on the internet. The JioCinema show is among the best shows of the year
Asur 2
Image: Imdb
Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh starrer, Raina Naidu received massive viewership on Netflix. It turned out to be 6th most popular show of the year
Raina Naidu
Image: Imdb
Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad took the 7th spot. The Prime Video show is known for its rawness and realistic treatment
Dahaad
Image: Imdb
Starring Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah and Radhika Madan in lead, the show took 8th spot. It is available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo
Image: Imdb
Scoop
Image: Imdb
Hansal Mehta's Scoop created Massive buzz this year. It becomes 9th most popular show of 2023
Known for a great album and cinematic brilliance, Jubilee is a must-watch series for cinema lovers. It is available on Prime Video
Jubilee
Image: Imdb
