10 Most Popular K-actors: Meet The Best Stars
The charismatic actor, known for his intense gaze and versatile roles in dramas like Crash Landing On You.
Hyun Bin
A talented performer celebrated for his roles in It's Okay to Not Be Okay and My Love from the Star.
Kim Soo-Hyun
The heartthrob, famous for iconic roles in Boys Over Flowers and The King: Eternal Monarch.
Lee Min-ho
A versatile actress, adored for her performances in dramas such as Heirs and Doctors.
Park Shin-Hye
The charming star, renowned for his role in the mega-hit Descendants of the Sun.
Song Joong-ki
A versatile actor is known for his action-packed roles in dramas like Healer and Suspicious Partner.
Ji Chang-Wook
A rising star with a captivating presence, recognized for her roles in Fight for My Way and Descendants of the Sun.
Kim Ji-won
The talented actor, known for his roles in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and Start-Up.
Nam Joo-hyuk
An actress and singer, admired for her beauty and acting skills in dramas like While You Were Sleeping.
Suzy Bae
A popular actor praised for his performances in Pinocchio and W: Two Worlds.
Lee Jong-suk
