Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

January 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 Most Popular K-actors: Meet The Best Stars

The charismatic actor, known for his intense gaze and versatile roles in dramas like Crash Landing On You.

Hyun Bin

Image: tvN

A talented performer celebrated for his roles in It's Okay to Not Be Okay and My Love from the Star.

Kim Soo-Hyun

Image: tvN

The heartthrob, famous for iconic roles in Boys Over Flowers and The King: Eternal Monarch.

Lee Min-ho

Image: SBS

A versatile actress, adored for her performances in dramas such as Heirs and Doctors.

Park Shin-Hye

Image: SBS

The charming star, renowned for his role in the mega-hit Descendants of the Sun.

Song Joong-ki

Image: tvN

 A versatile actor is known for his action-packed roles in dramas like Healer and Suspicious Partner.

Ji Chang-Wook

Image: SBS

A rising star with a captivating presence, recognized for her roles in Fight for My Way and Descendants of the Sun.

Kim Ji-won

Image: Kakao tv

The talented actor, known for his roles in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and Start-Up.

Nam Joo-hyuk

Image: tvN

An actress and singer, admired for her beauty and acting skills in dramas like While You Were Sleeping.

Suzy Bae

Image: tvN

A popular actor praised for his performances in Pinocchio and W: Two Worlds.

Lee Jong-suk

Image: MBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here