10 most popular K-drama bosses
K-dramas have turned the office into the perfect setting for a passionate romance. Who doesn’t love a scorching romance between the handsome yet weirdly endearing CEO and his employee?
Here’s a look at 10 K-dramas with endearing bosses and their quirks while the female leads played the knight in shining armor role.
Gu Won, the chic General Manager of King Hotel, dislikes people and their smiles
King the Land
Sun Kyul, a germophobic young man, cares deeply about cleanliness. A bright comedy-drama
Clean With Passion For Now
Bong Soon, a bodyguard with super strength, protects CEO Min Hyuk. Childhood connection sparks a charming romance
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Handsome CEO Young Joon, a confirmed narcissist, navigates office romance with his secretary. A romantic comedy
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim
Prosecutor and trainee work on a murder case discovering unexpected connections in their lives. A suspenseful romantic drama
Suspicious Partner
Top CEO with charismatic looks and straightforward character captures hearts. A charming romantic drama
Business Proposal
A roller coaster ride with a dashing and humorous CEO. Fun and entertaining
She Was Pretty
Retired artist Ryan Gold, the new cold yet handsome museum boss, captures attention. A romantic drama
Her Private Life
