Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

January 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 most popular K-drama bosses

K-dramas have turned the office into the perfect setting for a passionate romance. Who doesn’t love a scorching romance between the handsome yet weirdly endearing CEO and his employee?

 Image:  tvN

Here’s a look at 10 K-dramas with endearing bosses and their quirks while the female leads played the knight in shining armor role.

Image:  SBS

Gu Won, the chic General Manager of King Hotel, dislikes people and their smiles

King the Land

Image:  SBS

Sun Kyul, a germophobic young man, cares deeply about cleanliness. A bright comedy-drama

Clean With Passion For Now

Image:  JTBC

Bong Soon, a bodyguard with super strength, protects CEO Min Hyuk. Childhood connection sparks a charming romance

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC

Handsome CEO Young Joon, a confirmed narcissist, navigates office romance with his secretary. A romantic comedy

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

Image:  tvN

Prosecutor and trainee work on a murder case discovering unexpected connections in their lives. A suspenseful romantic drama

Suspicious Partner

Image:  SBS

Top CEO with charismatic looks and straightforward character captures hearts. A charming romantic drama

Business Proposal

Image:  SBS

A roller coaster ride with a dashing and humorous CEO. Fun and entertaining

She Was Pretty

Image:  MBC

Retired artist Ryan Gold, the new cold yet handsome museum boss, captures attention. A romantic drama

Her Private Life

Image:  TVN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here