PUJYA DOSS

june 11, 2024

Entertainment

10 Most popular K-pop artists in India

The leader of BTS, RM is known for his deep voice, introspective lyrics, and strong leadership

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - RM 

As BLACKPINK's rapper and dancer, Lisa is praised for her powerful stage presence and unique fashion sense

Image:   YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - Lisa 

EXO's main vocalist, Baekhyun, is known for his soulful voice and charming personality

Image:   SM Entertainment

EXO - Baekhyun

As TWICE's visual and maknae, Tzuyu is admired for her stunning visuals and sweet demeanor

TWICE - Tzuyu 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

NCT's leader, Taeyong, is recognized for his versatile talents, including rapping, dancing, and songwriting

NCT - Taeyong

Image:   SM Entertainment

Jackson is known for his energetic personality, rap skills, and multilingual abilities, contributing to GOT7's global appeal

GOT7 - Jackson Wang

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Red Velvet's leader, Irene, is celebrated for her elegant visuals and versatile talents in singing and dancing

Red Velvet - Irene 

Image:   SM Entertainment

As SEVENTEEN's main vocalist and producer, Woozi is respected for his musical talents and leadership

SEVENTEEN - Woozi 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

MAMAMOO's maknae, Hwasa, stands out for her powerful vocals, charisma, and unique style

MAMAMOO - Hwasa

Image:   RBW

A solo artist, IU is renowned for her beautiful voice, versatility in genres, and success as a singer-songwriter.

IU 

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

