10 Most popular K-pop artists in India
The leader of BTS, RM is known for his deep voice, introspective lyrics, and strong leadership
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - RM
As BLACKPINK's rapper and dancer, Lisa is praised for her powerful stage presence and unique fashion sense
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - Lisa
EXO's main vocalist, Baekhyun, is known for his soulful voice and charming personality
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Baekhyun
As TWICE's visual and maknae, Tzuyu is admired for her stunning visuals and sweet demeanor
TWICE - Tzuyu
Image: JYP Entertainment
NCT's leader, Taeyong, is recognized for his versatile talents, including rapping, dancing, and songwriting
NCT - Taeyong
Image: SM Entertainment
Jackson is known for his energetic personality, rap skills, and multilingual abilities, contributing to GOT7's global appeal
GOT7 - Jackson Wang
Image: JYP Entertainment
Red Velvet's leader, Irene, is celebrated for her elegant visuals and versatile talents in singing and dancing
Red Velvet - Irene
Image: SM Entertainment
As SEVENTEEN's main vocalist and producer, Woozi is respected for his musical talents and leadership
SEVENTEEN - Woozi
Image: Pledis Entertainment
MAMAMOO's maknae, Hwasa, stands out for her powerful vocals, charisma, and unique style
MAMAMOO - Hwasa
Image: RBW
A solo artist, IU is renowned for her beautiful voice, versatility in genres, and success as a singer-songwriter.
IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment