10 most popular K-pop boy band songs
An upbeat anthem spreading joy with its catchy melody, colorful visuals, and dynamic choreography, solidifying BTS's global stardom
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dynamite
EXO's captivating vocals and impressive dance moves shine in this sultry and charismatic song about love's intoxicating allure
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Love Shot
A dramatic and emotionally charged track showcasing GOT7's versatility and powerful performances, capturing hearts worldwide
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7 - Not by the Moon
A hypnotic blend of genres with mesmerizing visuals, NCT U delivers a charismatic performance in this birthday-themed hit
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT U - Make A Wish
Seventeen's energetic anthem celebrates individuality and the freedom to go in any direction, captivating fans with their choreography
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Seventeen - Left & Right
Stray Kids cook up a fiery track with intense rap verses and a captivating chorus, demonstrating their unique sound and style
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids - God's Menu
ATEEZ's powerful vocals and compelling visuals shine in this track that explores themes of dreams and reality
Image: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ - Inception
TXT's debut hit combines youthful charm with catchy tunes, introducing a new generation of K-pop talent to the world
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TXT - CROWN
Monsta X showcases their signature blend of powerful vocals and mesmerizing choreography in this fierce and fantastical track
Image: Starship Entertainment
MONSTA X - Fantasia
Day6's emotional rock ballad resonates with its heartfelt lyrics and captivating melodies, showcasing their musical prowess
Image: JYP Entertainment
Day6 - You Were Beautiful