Pujya Doss

 October 03,2023

Entertainment

10 most popular K-pop boy band songs

An upbeat anthem spreading joy with its catchy melody, colorful visuals, and dynamic choreography, solidifying BTS's global stardom

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Dynamite 

EXO's captivating vocals and impressive dance moves shine in this sultry and charismatic song about love's intoxicating allure

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO - Love Shot 

A dramatic and emotionally charged track showcasing GOT7's versatility and powerful performances, capturing hearts worldwide

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7 - Not by the Moon 

A hypnotic blend of genres with mesmerizing visuals, NCT U delivers a charismatic performance in this birthday-themed hit

 Image: SM Entertainment

NCT U - Make A Wish 


Seventeen's energetic anthem celebrates individuality and the freedom to go in any direction, captivating fans with their choreography

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Seventeen - Left & Right 


Stray Kids cook up a fiery track with intense rap verses and a captivating chorus, demonstrating their unique sound and style

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids - God's Menu 

ATEEZ's powerful vocals and compelling visuals shine in this track that explores themes of dreams and reality

Image: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ - Inception 

TXT's debut hit combines youthful charm with catchy tunes, introducing a new generation of K-pop talent to the world

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT - CROWN 

Monsta X showcases their signature blend of powerful vocals and mesmerizing choreography in this fierce and fantastical track

Image: Starship Entertainment

MONSTA X - Fantasia 

Day6's emotional rock ballad resonates with its heartfelt lyrics and captivating melodies, showcasing their musical prowess

Image: JYP Entertainment

Day6 - You Were Beautiful 

