January 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 most popular K-pop boy group songs

BTS's emotional anthem I Need U showcases their versatility and poignant lyrics, capturing hearts worldwide

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS: I Need U

EXO's Growl catapulted them to fame, earning accolades and one million sales. A defining K-pop anthem from the powerhouse group

Image: SM Entertainment.

EXO: Growl

Big Bang's iconic Haru Haru blends soulful vocals and emotional depth, solidifying their global status

Image: YG Entertainment.

Big Bang: Haru Haru

SHINee's vibrant Ring Ding Dong captivates with energetic beats and stylish charisma, epitomizing their influence on K-pop fashion

SHINee: Ring Ding Dong

Image: SM Entertainment.

B.A.P: Warrior

Image: TS Entertainment.

B.A.P's powerful Warrior marked their impactful debut, showcasing their diverse music style. A dynamic group that left a lasting impression

Got7's If You Do reflects their charismatic hip-hop style, inviting listeners into a world of cool vibes and impressive dance moves

Got7: If You Do

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Infinite's trendy Back combines R&B flair with mesmerizing dance performances, establishing them as K-pop trendsetters

Infinite: Back

Image: Woollim Entertainment.

B1A4's Lonely radiates a colorful and cheerful image, showcasing their upbeat style and infectious energy

B1A4: Lonely

Image: WM Entertainment.

CNBLUE's pop-rock hit I'm A Loner fuses emotional lyrics with a cool rock vibe, delivering a signature sound

CNBLUE: I'm A Loner

Image: FNC Entertainment.

2PM's Hands Up! defines their energetic and upbeat style, encouraging fans to dance to the infectious rhythm

2PM: Hands Up!

Image: JYP Entertainment.

