10 most popular K-pop boy group songs
BTS's emotional anthem I Need U showcases their versatility and poignant lyrics, capturing hearts worldwide
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS: I Need U
EXO's Growl catapulted them to fame, earning accolades and one million sales. A defining K-pop anthem from the powerhouse group
Image: SM Entertainment.
EXO: Growl
Big Bang's iconic Haru Haru blends soulful vocals and emotional depth, solidifying their global status
Image: YG Entertainment.
Big Bang: Haru Haru
SHINee's vibrant Ring Ding Dong captivates with energetic beats and stylish charisma, epitomizing their influence on K-pop fashion
SHINee: Ring Ding Dong
Image: SM Entertainment.
B.A.P: Warrior
Image: TS Entertainment.
B.A.P's powerful Warrior marked their impactful debut, showcasing their diverse music style. A dynamic group that left a lasting impression
Got7's If You Do reflects their charismatic hip-hop style, inviting listeners into a world of cool vibes and impressive dance moves
Got7: If You Do
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Infinite's trendy Back combines R&B flair with mesmerizing dance performances, establishing them as K-pop trendsetters
Infinite: Back
Image: Woollim Entertainment.
B1A4's Lonely radiates a colorful and cheerful image, showcasing their upbeat style and infectious energy
B1A4: Lonely
Image: WM Entertainment.
CNBLUE's pop-rock hit I'm A Loner fuses emotional lyrics with a cool rock vibe, delivering a signature sound
CNBLUE: I'm A Loner
Image: FNC Entertainment.
Click Here
2PM's Hands Up! defines their energetic and upbeat style, encouraging fans to dance to the infectious rhythm
2PM: Hands Up!
Image: JYP Entertainment.