Pujya Doss

 October 03,2023

Entertainment

10 most popular K-pop girl group songs

A fierce and unforgettable anthem, with a catchy melody and iconic choreography that will get you moving and singing along

IMAGE: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - Du-Ddu Du-Ddu 

A cute and upbeat song with a memorable chorus, perfect for dancing around your room or singing in the shower

IMAGE: JYP Entertainment

TWICE - TT 


A sultry and addictive song with a velvety smooth sound and sensual choreography

IMAGE: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - Bad Boy 

A timeless classic with a bright and cheerful melody and infectious energy

IMAGE: SM Entertainment

Girls' Generation - Gee


A powerful and empowering song with a self-love message and a confident attitude

IMAGE: JYP Entertainment

 ITZY - Wannabe 


A futuristic and innovative song with a unique sound and captivating visuals

IMAGE: SM Entertainment

aespa - Next Level 

A retro-inspired song with a catchy melody and fun choreography that will make you feel nostalgic

IMAGE: Brave Entertainment

Brave Girls - Rollin' 

An elegant and sophisticated song with a dreamy melody and romantic lyrics

 IMAGE: Starship Entertainment

IVE - Love Dive

A bright and energetic song with a catchy melody and empowering lyrics

IMAGE: High Up Entertainment

STAYC - ASAP 

A fierce and confident song with a powerful melody and dynamic choreography

IMAGE: Wake One Entertainment

Kep1er - WA DA DA 

