10 most popular K-pop girl group songs you can't miss
Pujya Doss
Image: YG Entertainment
DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK:
With fierce beats and catchy hooks, this anthem exudes confidence, making it a must-hear for anyone craving empowerment
This iconic track blends infectious beats with charming vocals, leaving listeners unable to resist dancing along to its irresistible energy
Image: SM Entertainment
Gee by Girls' Generation:
With its addictive chorus and playful vibe, this song showcases TWICE's signature style, making it a standout hit in the K-pop scene
Image: JYP Entertainment
Like OOH-AHH by TWICE:
Radiating sophistication and sass, FANCY combines sleek production with TWICE's captivating vocals, resulting in a captivating anthem that's impossible to ignore
Image: JYP Entertainment
FANCY by TWICE:
This explosive track boasts powerful rap verses and an infectious chorus, solidifying BLACKPINK's status as one of the biggest girl groups in K-pop
Image: YG Entertainment
BOOMBAYAH by BLACKPINK:
With its vibrant melody and catchy hooks, Red Flavor captures the essence of summer, offering a refreshing burst of energy with every listen
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
This cheerful tune radiates positivity, featuring TWICE's signature catchy hooks and lively vocals that are sure to lift your spirits
CHEER UP by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
This sweet and sassy collaboration combines BLACKPINK's dynamic energy with Selena Gomez's infectious charm, resulting in a delectable summer anthem
Image: YG Entertainment
Ice Cream by BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez:
With its powerful vocals and fierce rap verses, LION showcases (G)I-DLE's unique sound and confident attitude, leaving a lasting impression on listeners
LION by (G)I-DLE:
Image: Cube Entertainment
Click Here
This confident anthem exudes self-assurance with its bold beats and empowering lyrics, making it a standout track in ITZY's discography
Not Shy by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment