Heading 3

april 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 most popular K-pop girl group songs you can't miss

Pujya Doss

Image: YG Entertainment

DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK:

With fierce beats and catchy hooks, this anthem exudes confidence, making it a must-hear for anyone craving empowerment

This iconic track blends infectious beats with charming vocals, leaving listeners unable to resist dancing along to its irresistible energy

Image: SM Entertainment

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

With its addictive chorus and playful vibe, this song showcases TWICE's signature style, making it a standout hit in the K-pop scene

Image: JYP Entertainment

Like OOH-AHH by TWICE: 

Radiating sophistication and sass, FANCY combines sleek production with TWICE's captivating vocals, resulting in a captivating anthem that's impossible to ignore

Image: JYP Entertainment

FANCY by TWICE: 

This explosive track boasts powerful rap verses and an infectious chorus, solidifying BLACKPINK's status as one of the biggest girl groups in K-pop

Image: YG Entertainment

BOOMBAYAH by BLACKPINK: 

With its vibrant melody and catchy hooks, Red Flavor captures the essence of summer, offering a refreshing burst of energy with every listen

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

This cheerful tune radiates positivity, featuring TWICE's signature catchy hooks and lively vocals that are sure to lift your spirits

CHEER UP by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

This sweet and sassy collaboration combines BLACKPINK's dynamic energy with Selena Gomez's infectious charm, resulting in a delectable summer anthem

Image: YG Entertainment

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez: 

With its powerful vocals and fierce rap verses, LION showcases (G)I-DLE's unique sound and confident attitude, leaving a lasting impression on listeners

LION by (G)I-DLE: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

This confident anthem exudes self-assurance with its bold beats and empowering lyrics, making it a standout track in ITZY's discography

Not Shy by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here