Heading 3

10 Most Popular K-pop Groups In India

 Sugandha Srivastava

july 14, 2023

Entertainment

BTS is arguably the most popular K-pop band in India, known for their catchy music, powerful performances, and meaningful lyrics. They have a dedicated fan base called the "Army."

BTS

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

This popular girl group has captured the hearts of Indian fans with their energetic performances and stylish visuals. Their songs, such as "DDU-DU DDU-DU, ""How You Like That," and “Pink Venom” have become hits in India

BLACKPINK

Source: YG Entertainment

EXO is a widely adored K-pop boy group in India known for their impressive vocals and synchronized dance routines. Hits like "Love Shot" and "Ko Ko Bop" have gained significant popularity among Indian fans

EXO

Source: SM Entertainment

TWICE, a talented girl group, has a growing fan base in India. Their catchy and upbeat songs like "Likey" and "Cheer Up" have garnered attention and love from Indian K-pop enthusiasts

TWICE

Source: JYP Entertainment

Red Velvet is a popular girl group in India known for their versatile music style, ranging from catchy pop to experimental sounds. Songs like "Bad Boy" and "Psycho" have resonated well with Indian fans

Red Velvet

Source: SM Entertainment

This multi-talented boy group has a strong following in India. GOT7's charismatic performances and diverse music genres, including hip-hop and R&B, have made them popular among Indian K-pop fans

GOT7

Source: JYP Entertainment

SEVENTEEN is a 13-member boy group that has won the hearts of Indian fans with their energetic performances and relatable lyrics. Songs like "Very Nice" and "Left & Right" have become fan favorites

SEVENTEEN

Source: Pledis Entertainment

NCT, a dynamic and ever-expanding boy group, has gained popularity in India for their unique music and concept. Songs like "Kick Back" and "Cherry Bomb" have attracted a significant Indian fan base

NCT

Source: SM Entertainment

Known for their powerful performances and self-produced music, Stray Kids has a dedicated fan base in India. Their songs, such as "God's Menu" and "Back Door," have received love and support from Indian fans

Stray Kids

Source: JYP Entertainment

(G)I-DLE is a talented girl group that has gained popularity in India for their strong vocals and captivating performances. Hits like "LATATA" and "Oh My God" have resonated well with Indian K-pop enthusiasts

(G)I-DLE

Source: Cube Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here