BTS is arguably the most popular K-pop band in India, known for their catchy music, powerful performances, and meaningful lyrics. They have a dedicated fan base called the "Army."
BTS
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
This popular girl group has captured the hearts of Indian fans with their energetic performances and stylish visuals. Their songs, such as "DDU-DU DDU-DU, ""How You Like That," and “Pink Venom” have become hits in India
BLACKPINK
Source: YG Entertainment
EXO is a widely adored K-pop boy group in India known for their impressive vocals and synchronized dance routines. Hits like "Love Shot" and "Ko Ko Bop" have gained significant popularity among Indian fans
EXO
Source: SM Entertainment
TWICE, a talented girl group, has a growing fan base in India. Their catchy and upbeat songs like "Likey" and "Cheer Up" have garnered attention and love from Indian K-pop enthusiasts
TWICE
Source: JYP Entertainment
Red Velvet is a popular girl group in India known for their versatile music style, ranging from catchy pop to experimental sounds. Songs like "Bad Boy" and "Psycho" have resonated well with Indian fans
Red Velvet
Source: SM Entertainment
This multi-talented boy group has a strong following in India. GOT7's charismatic performances and diverse music genres, including hip-hop and R&B, have made them popular among Indian K-pop fans
GOT7
Source: JYP Entertainment
SEVENTEEN is a 13-member boy group that has won the hearts of Indian fans with their energetic performances and relatable lyrics. Songs like "Very Nice" and "Left & Right" have become fan favorites
SEVENTEEN
Source: Pledis Entertainment
NCT, a dynamic and ever-expanding boy group, has gained popularity in India for their unique music and concept. Songs like "Kick Back" and "Cherry Bomb" have attracted a significant Indian fan base
NCT
Source: SM Entertainment
Known for their powerful performances and self-produced music, Stray Kids has a dedicated fan base in India. Their songs, such as "God's Menu" and "Back Door," have received love and support from Indian fans
Stray Kids
Source: JYP Entertainment
(G)I-DLE is a talented girl group that has gained popularity in India for their strong vocals and captivating performances. Hits like "LATATA" and "Oh My God" have resonated well with Indian K-pop enthusiasts
(G)I-DLE
Source: Cube Entertainment