10 most popular K-pop idols In India
Image: Big Hit Music
BTS - RM (Kim Namjoon)
The leader of BTS, RM is known for his deep voice, introspective lyrics, and strong leadership
As BLACKPINK's rapper and dancer, Lisa is praised for her powerful stage presence and unique fashion sense
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - Lisa (Lalisa Manoban)
EXO's main vocalist, Baekhyun, is known for his soulful voice and charming personality
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Baekhyun (Byun Baekhyun)
As TWICE's visual and maknae, Tzuyu is admired for her stunning visuals and sweet demeanor
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - Tzuyu (Chou Tzuyu)
NCT's leader, Taeyong, is recognized for his versatile talents, including rapping, dancing, and songwriting
NCT - Taeyong (Lee Taeyong)
Image: SM Entertainment
Jackson is known for his energetic personality, rap skills, and multilingual abilities, contributing to GOT7's global appeal
GOT7 - Jackson Wang
Image: JYP Entertainment
Red Velvet's leader, Irene, is celebrated for her elegant visuals and versatile talents in singing and dancing
Red Velvet - Irene (Bae Joo-hyun)
Image: SM Entertainment
As SEVENTEEN's main vocalist and producer, Woozi is respected for his musical talents and leadership
SEVENTEEN - Woozi (Lee Jihoon)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
MAMAMOO's maknae, Hwasa, stands out for her powerful vocals, charisma, and unique style
MAMAMOO - Hwasa (Ahn Hye-jin)
Image: RBW
A solo artist, IU is renowned for her beautiful voice, versatility in genres, and success as a singer-songwriter.
IU (Lee Ji-eun)
Image: EDAM Entertainment