Pujya Doss

JULY 04, 2024

Entertainment

10 most popular K-pop idols In India

Image:  Big Hit Music

BTS - RM (Kim Namjoon)

The leader of BTS, RM is known for his deep voice, introspective lyrics, and strong leadership

As BLACKPINK's rapper and dancer, Lisa is praised for her powerful stage presence and unique fashion sense

Image:   YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - Lisa (Lalisa Manoban)

EXO's main vocalist, Baekhyun, is known for his soulful voice and charming personality

Image:  SM Entertainment

EXO - Baekhyun (Byun Baekhyun)

As TWICE's visual and maknae, Tzuyu is admired for her stunning visuals and sweet demeanor

Image:  JYP Entertainment

TWICE - Tzuyu (Chou Tzuyu)

NCT's leader, Taeyong, is recognized for his versatile talents, including rapping, dancing, and songwriting

NCT - Taeyong (Lee Taeyong)

Image:  SM Entertainment

Jackson is known for his energetic personality, rap skills, and multilingual abilities, contributing to GOT7's global appeal

GOT7 - Jackson Wang

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Red Velvet's leader, Irene, is celebrated for her elegant visuals and versatile talents in singing and dancing

Red Velvet - Irene (Bae Joo-hyun)

Image:  SM Entertainment

As SEVENTEEN's main vocalist and producer, Woozi is respected for his musical talents and leadership

SEVENTEEN - Woozi (Lee Jihoon)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

MAMAMOO's maknae, Hwasa, stands out for her powerful vocals, charisma, and unique style

MAMAMOO - Hwasa (Ahn Hye-jin)

Image: RBW

A solo artist, IU is renowned for her beautiful voice, versatility in genres, and success as a singer-songwriter.

IU (Lee Ji-eun)

Image: EDAM Entertainment

