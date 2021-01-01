Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 15, 2023

Entertainment

10 Most Popular K-pop Idols On Social Media

Lalisa Manoban, aka Lisa, is the dancing queen of BLACKPINK with her mesmerizing moves. She made her solo debut in 2021 with the album Lalisa

Image: Lisa‘s official Instagram

Lisa of BLACKPINK 

The lead vocalist and visual of BLACKPINK is known for her sweet vocals, elegant beauty, and charming personality

Image: Jisoo‘s official Instagram

Jisoo of BLACKPINK 

The main vocalist and lead dancer of BLACKPINK is known for her angelic voice, ethereal beauty, and playful character

Image: Rosé‘s official Instagram

Rosé of BLACKPINK

The lead vocalist and main rapper of BLACKPINK is known for her swag, fierce performances, and chic fashion sense

Image: Jennie‘s official Instagram

Jennie of BLACKPINK 

The lead vocalist and visual of BTS is known for his deep voice, handsome looks, and charming disposition

Image: V‘s official Instagram

V of BTS 

BTS' main dancer and lead vocalist is known for his graceful dance moves, divine vocals, and sweet personality

Image: Jimin‘s official Instagram

Jimin of BTS 

BTS' lead rapper and producer is known for his witty lyrics, catchy melodies, and cool personality

Image: SUGA‘s official Instagram

SUGA of BTS 

BTS' main dancer, lead rapper, and sub-vocalist is known for his energetic dance moves, bright essence, and positive outlook on life

Image: J-Hope‘s official Instagram

J-Hope of BTS 

BTS' lead vocalist and visual is known for his powerful vocals, handsome looks, and funny personality

Image: Jin‘s official Instagram

Jin of BTS

BTS' leader, main rapper, and lead songwriter is known for his intelligence, wit, and passion for music 

Image: RM‘s official Instagram

RM of BTS 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here