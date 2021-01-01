10 Most Popular K-pop Idols On Social Media
Lalisa Manoban, aka Lisa, is the dancing queen of BLACKPINK with her mesmerizing moves. She made her solo debut in 2021 with the album Lalisa
Image: Lisa‘s official Instagram
Lisa of BLACKPINK
The lead vocalist and visual of BLACKPINK is known for her sweet vocals, elegant beauty, and charming personality
Image: Jisoo‘s official Instagram
Jisoo of BLACKPINK
The main vocalist and lead dancer of BLACKPINK is known for her angelic voice, ethereal beauty, and playful character
Image: Rosé‘s official Instagram
Rosé of BLACKPINK
The lead vocalist and main rapper of BLACKPINK is known for her swag, fierce performances, and chic fashion sense
Image: Jennie‘s official Instagram
Jennie of BLACKPINK
The lead vocalist and visual of BTS is known for his deep voice, handsome looks, and charming disposition
Image: V‘s official Instagram
V of BTS
BTS' main dancer and lead vocalist is known for his graceful dance moves, divine vocals, and sweet personality
Image: Jimin‘s official Instagram
Jimin of BTS
BTS' lead rapper and producer is known for his witty lyrics, catchy melodies, and cool personality
Image: SUGA‘s official Instagram
SUGA of BTS
BTS' main dancer, lead rapper, and sub-vocalist is known for his energetic dance moves, bright essence, and positive outlook on life
Image: J-Hope‘s official Instagram
J-Hope of BTS
BTS' lead vocalist and visual is known for his powerful vocals, handsome looks, and funny personality
Image: Jin‘s official Instagram
Jin of BTS
BTS' leader, main rapper, and lead songwriter is known for his intelligence, wit, and passion for music
Image: RM‘s official Instagram
RM of BTS