10 Most Popular K-pop Idols on Social Media
Lisa's dance skills and stunning visuals have garnered her a massive following on social media
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK):
Known for his deep voice and charismatic presence, V captivates millions with his posts and interactions
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS):
Jennie's chic style and powerful performances make her a favorite among K-pop fans online
Jennie (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
As BTS's golden maknae, Jungkook's talents and charm shine brightly on social media
Jungkook (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jisoo's elegance and bubbly personality attract a huge following, making her a beloved idol
Jisoo (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
Jimin's dance moves and sweet vocals are adored by fans, who eagerly follow his updates
Jimin (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Rosé's angelic voice and captivating visuals make her a social media sensation
Rosé (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
Suga's rap skills and laid-back persona resonate with fans worldwide, earning him a strong social media presence
Suga (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Known for her versatile talents and warm personality, IU connects deeply with her fans online
IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Chanyeol's musical talents and playful personality make him a favorite among social media followers
Chanyeol (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment