Heading 3

Pujya Doss

july 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 Most Popular K-pop Idols on Social Media

Lisa's dance skills and stunning visuals have garnered her a massive following on social media

Image: YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK): 

Known for his deep voice and charismatic presence, V captivates millions with his posts and interactions

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

V (BTS): 

Jennie's chic style and powerful performances make her a favorite among K-pop fans online

Jennie (BLACKPINK):

Image: YG Entertainment

As BTS's golden maknae, Jungkook's talents and charm shine brightly on social media

Jungkook (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jisoo's elegance and bubbly personality attract a huge following, making her a beloved idol

Jisoo (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

Jimin's dance moves and sweet vocals are adored by fans, who eagerly follow his updates

Jimin (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Rosé's angelic voice and captivating visuals make her a social media sensation

Rosé (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

Suga's rap skills and laid-back persona resonate with fans worldwide, earning him a strong social media presence

Suga (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Known for her versatile talents and warm personality, IU connects deeply with her fans online

IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Chanyeol's musical talents and playful personality make him a favorite among social media followers

Chanyeol (EXO):

Image: SM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here