10 Most Popular Korean Actresses to Know
Jisoo is a member of the popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She has also starred in several dramas, including Snowdrop and The Producers.
Jisoo (BLACKPINK) - 75.2 million followers
IU is a South Korean singer and actress. She is known for her songs Good Day, Palette, and Blueming. She has also starred in the dramas My Mister and Hotel Del Luna.
IU - 31.0 million followers
Jung Ho-yeon, also known as Hoyeon Jung, is a South Korean model and actress. She was starred in movies Like Squid Game
Jung Ho Yeon - 20.6 million followers
Suzy is a South Korean actress and singer. She is known for her roles in the dramas Dream High, Gu Family Book, and While You Were Sleeping
Suzy - 19 million followers
Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She is known for her roles in the dramas Autumn in My Heart, Descendants of the Sun, and Encounter
Song Hye Kyo - 17 million followers
Yoona is a member of the popular K-pop girl group Girls' Generation. She has also starred in several dramas, including The King in Love and Exit
Yoona (SNSD) - 16.6M followers
Park Shin Hye is a South Korean actress. She is known for her roles in the dramas The Heirs, Doctors, and Memories of the Alhambra
Park Shin Hye - 15 million followers
Lee Sung Kyung is a South Korean actress and model. She is known for her roles in the dramas Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Dr. Romantic 2, and On the Way to the Airport
Lee Sung Kyung - 15 million followers
Han So Hee is a South Korean actress. She is known for her roles in the dramas The World of the Married, Nevertheless, and My Name
Han So Hee - 14.8 million followers
Park Min Young is a South Korean actress. She rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal and starred in many dramas including Her Private Life
Park Min Young - 10.8 million followers
