july 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 Most Popular Korean Actresses to Know 

Pujya Doss

Jisoo is a member of the popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She has also starred in several dramas, including Snowdrop and The Producers.

Jisoo (BLACKPINK) - 75.2 million followers

IU is a South Korean singer and actress. She is known for her songs Good Day, Palette, and Blueming. She has also starred in the dramas My Mister and Hotel Del Luna.

IU - 31.0 million followers

Jung Ho-yeon, also known as Hoyeon Jung, is a South Korean model and actress. She was starred in movies Like Squid Game

Jung Ho Yeon - 20.6 million followers

Suzy is a South Korean actress and singer. She is known for her roles in the dramas Dream High, Gu Family Book, and While You Were Sleeping

Suzy - 19 million followers

Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She is known for her roles in the dramas Autumn in My Heart, Descendants of the Sun, and Encounter

Song Hye Kyo - 17 million followers

Yoona is a member of the popular K-pop girl group Girls' Generation. She has also starred in several dramas, including The King in Love and Exit

Yoona (SNSD) - 16.6M followers

Park Shin Hye is a South Korean actress. She is known for her roles in the dramas The Heirs, Doctors, and Memories of the Alhambra

Park Shin Hye - 15 million followers

Lee Sung Kyung is a South Korean actress and model. She is known for her roles in the dramas Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Dr. Romantic 2, and On the Way to the Airport

Lee Sung Kyung - 15 million followers

Han So Hee is a South Korean actress. She is known for her roles in the dramas The World of the Married, Nevertheless, and My Name

Han So Hee - 14.8 million followers

Park Min Young is a South Korean actress. She rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal and starred in many dramas including Her Private Life

Park Min Young - 10.8 million followers

