FEBRUARY 19, 2024

10 most popular young K-pop idols

ENHYPEN's dynamic dancer gained fame from "I-LAND." Charismatic and skilled, he mesmerizes with his performances

Image:  BE:LIFT LAB

Ni-Ki (ENHYPEN) (19 years old) 

IVE's youngest member captivates with powerful vocals and adorable visuals. Rising star shining brightly in the K-pop scene

Image:  Starship Entertainment

Leeseo (IVE) (17 years old) 

TXT's multitalented maknae impresses with his bright personality, multilingual abilities, and remarkable vocal range

Hueningkai (TXT) (20 years old) 

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Former center of IZ*ONE, now leading IVE with stunning visuals and remarkable leadership. A rising star in the industry

Jang Wonyoung (IVE) (18 years old) 

Image:  Starship Entertainment

From "Produce 48" to LE SSERAFIM, Yunjin stuns with powerful vocals and multilingual skills. A captivating presence on stage

Yunjin (LE SSERAFIM) (21 years old) 

Image:  Source Music

TXT's eldest member showcases strong rap skills, captivating dance moves, and natural leadership qualities. A true all-rounder in the industry

Yeonjun (TXT) (23 years old) 

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

aespa's main vocalist mesmerizes with her impressive vocal range and unique tone, adding depth to the group's sound

Winter (aespa) (22 years old) 

Image:  SM Entertainment

Leader and main dancer of aespa, Karina shines with her powerful dance skills and commanding stage presence

Karina (aespa) (22 years old) 

Image:  SM Entertainment

Elegant dancer with a figure skating background, Sunghoon captivates hearts with his charm and talent

Sunghoon (ENHYPEN) (20 years old) 

Image:  BE:LIFT LAB

ITZY's charismatic main dancer and lead rapper exudes confidence and fierceness, captivating audiences with her stage presence

Ryujin (ITZY) (21 years old) 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

