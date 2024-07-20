Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Sports
july 20, 2024
10 Most richest NBA players
Currently, with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has played for four NBA teams and became the first active player to reach billionaire status
LeBron James ($1-1.2 billion)
A former Lakers star, Magic Johnson led his team to five NBA Championships, and he’s also a successful entrepreneur
Magic Johnson ($1.2 billion)
Known for his time with the Detroit Pistons, Vinnie Johnson transitioned from basket to entrepreneurship
Vinni Johnson ($500 million)
Junior Bridgeman, who played for the Milwaukee Bucks, and Loss Angeles Clippers, turned to fast-food franchises post-retirement
Junior Bridgeman ($600 million)
Kobe Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA Championships
Kobe Bryant ($600 million)
Shaquille O’Neal, a dominant force in the NBA, played for six teams including the Lakers, and the Heat, also has various business ventures, and endorsements
Shaquille O’Neal ($400 million)
Hakeem Olajuwon known for leading the Houston Rockets to two NBA championships has a net worth of $300 million
Hakeen Olajuwon ($300 million)
The player played for teams like the Detroit Pistons, and Phoenic Sunda- Grant Hill's post-NBA success includes endorsements with brands
Grant Hill
Kevin Garnett had an amazing career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets, receives wealth from NBA salary, endorsements, and business ventures
Kevin Garnett ($120-125 million)
Conclusion
