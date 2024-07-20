Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 Sports

july 20, 2024

10 Most richest NBA players

Currently, with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has played for four NBA teams and became the first active player to reach billionaire status

LeBron James ($1-1.2 billion)

Image source: Getty

A former Lakers star, Magic Johnson led his team to five NBA Championships, and he’s also a successful entrepreneur 

Magic Johnson ($1.2 billion)

Image source: Getty

Known for his time with the Detroit Pistons, Vinnie Johnson transitioned from basket to entrepreneurship

Vinni Johnson ($500 million)

Image source: Getty

Junior Bridgeman, who played for the Milwaukee Bucks, and Loss Angeles Clippers, turned to fast-food franchises post-retirement

Junior Bridgeman ($600 million)

Image source: Getty

Kobe Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA Championships

Kobe Bryant ($600 million)

Image source: Getty

Shaquille O’Neal, a dominant force in the NBA, played for six teams including the Lakers, and the Heat, also has various business ventures, and endorsements

Image source: Getty

Shaquille O’Neal ($400 million)

Hakeem Olajuwon known for leading the Houston Rockets to two NBA championships has a net worth of $300 million

Hakeen Olajuwon ($300 million)

Image source: Getty

The player played for teams like the Detroit Pistons, and Phoenic Sunda- Grant Hill's post-NBA success includes endorsements with brands 

Grant Hill

Image source: Getty

Kevin Garnett had an amazing career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets, receives wealth from NBA salary, endorsements, and business ventures

Kevin Garnett ($120-125 million)

Image source: Getty

Conclusion

Image source: Getty

