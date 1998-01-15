10 Most Searched 4th Gen Male Idols
Juyeon, born on January 15, 1998, is a South Korean singer and dancer. He is the lead dancer, visual, and face of the boy group The Boyz.
Image: Cre.ker Entertainment
Juyeon (The Boyz):
Soobin, born on December 5, 2000, is the leader and vocalist of the boy group TXT. He is known for his tall stature and charming visuals.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Soobin (TXT):
Yeonjun, born on September 13, 1999, is the eldest member and rapper of TXT. He is recognized for his powerful stage presence and diverse talents.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Yeonjun (TXT - Tomorrow X Together):
Younghoon, born on August 8, 1997, is a vocalist and visual of The Boyz. He is known for his handsome appearance and vocal abilities.
Younghoon (The Boyz):
Image: Cre.ker Entertainment
Sunwoo, born on April 12, 2000, is a rapper and dancer in The Boyz. He is appreciated for his rap skills and energetic performances.
Sunwoo (The Boyz):
Image: Cre.ker Entertainment
Hyunjae (The Boyz):
Image: Cre.ker Entertainment
Hyunjae, born on September 13, 1997, is the main vocalist of The Boyz. He is recognized for his soulful voice and captivating stage presence.
Hyunjin, born on March 20, 2000, is a rapper, dancer, and visual in Stray Kids. He is known for his charisma and versatile skills in both singing and dancing.
Hyunjin (Stray Kids):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Eric, born on December 22, 2000, is the leader, main rapper, and dancer of The Boyz. He is praised for his leadership skills and rap prowess.
Eric (The Boyz):
Image: Cre.ker Entertainment
Q, born on August 24, 1998, is a lead dancer, sub-rapper, and visual in The Boyz. He is acknowledged for his dance skills and striking visuals.
Q (The Boyz):
Image: Cre.ker Entertainment
San, born on July 10, 1999, is a lead vocalist and lead dancer in ATEEZ. He is known for his powerful stage presence and unique vocal color.
San (ATEEZ):
Image: KQ Entertainment