Pujya Doss

January 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 Most Searched 5th Gen Male Idols

Leading with 980,000 searches, Wonbin's global popularity stems from his remarkable talent and charismatic stage presence, resonating strongly with fans worldwide

Image: SM Entertainment.

Wonbin (RIIZE)

With 975,100 searches, Seunghan's rising fame, influenced by recent controversies and hiatus, sparks heightened public interest and discussions

Image: SM Entertainment.

Seunghan (RIIZE)

At 694,300 searches, Sohee stands out in RIIZE with a unique style, vocal prowess, and dynamic performances that have captivated fans and industry observers alike

Image: SM Entertainment.

Sohee (RIIZE)

Boasting 558,000 searches, Anton's popularity soars with distinctive talents contributing significantly to RIIZE's music and performances

Anton (RIIZE)

Image: SM Entertainment.

With 442,400 searches, Seungchan's entertainer prowess and captivating performances play a pivotal role in RIIZE's expanding fanbase

Seungchan (RIIZE)

Image: SM Entertainment.

Eunseok (RIIZE)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Accumulating 359,500 searches, Eunseok's charming stage presence and skills make him a fan favorite, contributing to his burgeoning popularity

Achieving 315,600 searches, Shotaro charms audiences with energetic performances and an engaging personality, endearing him to a broad fanbase. 

Shotaro (RIIZE)

Image: SM Entertainment.

With 294,100 searches, Sung Hanbin's talent and stage presence have solidified his prominence in ZEROBASEONE and the wider K-pop scene

Sung Hanbin (ZEROBASEONE)

Image: WakeOne

Attracting 248,200 searches, Kim Jiwoong's artistic abilities and unique style contribute significantly to his growing popularity within ZEROBASEONE

Kim Jiwoong (ZEROBASEONE)

Image: WakeOne

Rounding off with 212,700 searches, Zhang Hao's diverse skills and international appeal mark his ascent to fame within ZEROBASEONE

Zhang Hao (ZEROBASEONE)

Image: WakeOne

