10 Most Searched 5th Gen Male Idols
Leading with 980,000 searches, Wonbin's global popularity stems from his remarkable talent and charismatic stage presence, resonating strongly with fans worldwide
Image: SM Entertainment.
Wonbin (RIIZE)
With 975,100 searches, Seunghan's rising fame, influenced by recent controversies and hiatus, sparks heightened public interest and discussions
Image: SM Entertainment.
Seunghan (RIIZE)
At 694,300 searches, Sohee stands out in RIIZE with a unique style, vocal prowess, and dynamic performances that have captivated fans and industry observers alike
Image: SM Entertainment.
Sohee (RIIZE)
Boasting 558,000 searches, Anton's popularity soars with distinctive talents contributing significantly to RIIZE's music and performances
Anton (RIIZE)
Image: SM Entertainment.
With 442,400 searches, Seungchan's entertainer prowess and captivating performances play a pivotal role in RIIZE's expanding fanbase
Seungchan (RIIZE)
Image: SM Entertainment.
Eunseok (RIIZE)
Image: SM Entertainment.
Accumulating 359,500 searches, Eunseok's charming stage presence and skills make him a fan favorite, contributing to his burgeoning popularity
Achieving 315,600 searches, Shotaro charms audiences with energetic performances and an engaging personality, endearing him to a broad fanbase.
Shotaro (RIIZE)
Image: SM Entertainment.
With 294,100 searches, Sung Hanbin's talent and stage presence have solidified his prominence in ZEROBASEONE and the wider K-pop scene
Sung Hanbin (ZEROBASEONE)
Image: WakeOne
Attracting 248,200 searches, Kim Jiwoong's artistic abilities and unique style contribute significantly to his growing popularity within ZEROBASEONE
Kim Jiwoong (ZEROBASEONE)
Image: WakeOne
Rounding off with 212,700 searches, Zhang Hao's diverse skills and international appeal mark his ascent to fame within ZEROBASEONE
Zhang Hao (ZEROBASEONE)
Image: WakeOne